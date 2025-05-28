Mt. Crested Butte discusses current no camping policy

“Lots of challenges with allowing camping in a parking lot”

By Kendra Walker

During their May 20 meeting, an update to the town’s existing code language concerning camping led to more discussion about whether the town should allow camping at any additional locations in Mt. Crested Butte.

Camping is not permitted on public property in Mt. Crested Butte; however, camping is permitted at the town’s free campground located at Gothic Road and Winterset near the town hall. The campground includes 26 walk-in tent sites available on a first-come, first-served basis from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Dogs, fires, charcoal grills and camping/sleeping in vehicles are not permitted.

The council approved the first reading of an ordinance that provides more clarity to the town’s existing code language detailing overnight camping rules for public spaces. The update will also better align with Mt. CB’s special event permitting and camping allowances for special events.

“This is just making clear language on what we’re already enforcing,” said town manager Carlos Velado.

Town council member Valeda Scribner voiced concern that there is no other place set aside for camping in Mt. Crested Butte, specifically for people to sleep in their car.

“I’m just thinking about the town of Crested Butte, for example, where restaurant workers don’t have a place to go and camp in their vehicles,” she said. “I’m thinking about the challenges we have with housing and affordable stays for people visiting. I think it could be an opportunity to discuss whether we do want to create a place where there is the appropriate infrastructure for people to camp in their cars if that’s something we acknowledge is a potential need for visitors and locals.”

Velado explained the challenges with allowing camping in parking lots: no trash receptacles or bathrooms, unleashed dogs, health and sanitation concerns with people using the bathroom out in the open. However, he said the on-street parking at the Snodgrass trailhead could be a potential location.

Events coordinator Rebecca Gagne noted that the town previously had an agreement that allowed contained camping for special requests at the Snowmass parking lot. However, “it was reversed, and camping is no longer allowed because of issues that happened with a group that camped there,” she said, noting illegal campfires and people overtaking the Plaza to use the bathroom.

“Like so many things, the bad apple ruins it for everyone,” said mayor Nicholas Kempin.

Scribner requested the council continue the discussion at a future work session.