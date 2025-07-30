Briefs: Mt. Crested Butte

By Kendra Walker

STR violations enforcement

The council has updated the town’s regulations related to short-term rentals to better reflect its current enforcement of violations. An STR owner gets a warning on the first complaint they receive, and they receive a strike for each complaint they receive after that. Once an STR hits three strikes, their STR license may be revoked for two years.

Looking for municipal judge

The town of Mt. CB continues to look for a new municipal judge to replace the retiring Judge Eden. Staff has struggled to find any interested qualified applicants, so the council is considering a November 2025 ballot question to remove the Gunnison County residency requirement for the Municipal Judge in order to broaden the applicant pool.

“I see great value in having local knowledge,” said mayor Nicholas Kempin. “On the other hand, we have to have a judge. The real qualification is being able to apply Colorado law and our ordinances.”

Cinnamon Mountain Road

The town is working on a permanent fix to the degradation on Cinnamon Mountain Road. “The landslide area of Cinnamon Mountain Road has seen additional degradation this spring. This is the second significant issue at the site in the past three years,” said town manager Carlos Velado. He said the fix comes with a steep price tag, and the town is working with DOLA, GTC 360 and Region10 on grant opportunities. “We are committed to doing the work this year,” he said.

New playground this fall

The town has selected Star Playgrounds to manufacture and install new playground equipment at Ted Scheske Park. The new equipment is slated for installation in October.