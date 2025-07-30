Changes in rhythm…and be safe out there

In opera parlance, the Fat Lady (are we allowed to say that anymore?) isn’t singing yet so the busy summer season isn’t over— but it feels like we’re entering a rhythm change. That of course is expected this time of year and is welcome. As the chances of afternoon monsoon rain showers go up, the chances of it being light after 9 o’clock at night go away. The flowers are starting to look crispy down low while the fireweed is brightly emerging. It’s not always possible but it’s starting to be a lot easier to find a parking spot on Elk Avenue.

The Crested Butte Arts Fest marks the last big summer weekend. And what a full weekend it is with pub crawls, swing dance, bluegrass and BBQ to fund Snowsports Foundation scholarships, an operetta, duckie races, a kid’s summer bash on the mountain, a big Adaptive gala and golf tourney, an old-fashioned town picnic, tons of live music and more. As soon as it’s over second homeowners and tourists with kids begin to think it’s almost time to head back for school, and summer dribbles to a slow close.

Be where you are. This is a nice weekend to shift thinking to include an emphasis not just on the physical activities that dominate this place in the summer — hiking, biking, being on the water — but also the right side of the brain with creative energy. The Arts Festival itself provides a wide variety of works in a dozen different mediums. It is always great to experience new art in this little town at the end of the road. It can make your heart grow and your intellect expand.

The rhythm of our home will soon slow down and for that we can be thankful to lower the overflow and get back to more manageable numbers. There will still sometimes be lines at restaurants and traffic in town won’t disappear until October, but you will feel more space. The air will chill and the light will change your shadow as we move into early fall. It feels a tad early to write about fall but perhaps I just forget the exact timing of the rhythm change from one year to the next.

Anyway, we are about to leave some of the summer mayhem in the rear-view mirror and we will no doubt soon get reminders for Vinotok and to buy your 2025-26 ski pass. Go with the flow and fall into the rhythm and take in some art before or after taking that hike this weekend. Your brain will appreciate it.

Quickly, on a different topic…whether you live here or are visiting, take to heart that part of the rhythm of this place — part of our “brand” if you will — is to slow down, chill out, pay attention and be where you are. This time of year, that can also mean staying safe. As it slows down a tad and we all let our guard down just a bit, the chances of an accident in a still busy time goes up.

Speeding up or down Highway 135 will save you about a minute between Gunni and CB. It ain’t worth the trouble to pass a line of cars to end up at the end of the next line of cars. A huge accident last weekend changed many people’s lives both physically and emotionally, forever. Don’t put yourself in that spot.

Talking to a state trooper about the accident that demolished two vehicles, it brought home the fact that kids’ car seats are amazing and a good investment as two small children involved in the accident came out of a horrific scene unscathed. With a couple of one-year-old grandkids visiting me and Diane this week, I now better appreciate the time and challenge it takes me to figure out how to get the girls in their car seats correctly. No more complaining about that puzzle.

No specific cause has been determined why one car crossed the center line in the middle of the afternoon. I’m speaking to myself now but put the frickin’ phone down when you are driving. Be where you are — which is in one of the most special places on the planet. Pay attention and let up on the gas pedal. Don’t change your and someone else’s life forever to read the latest Donald tweet or send someone a text about dinner. It all can wait.

Other reminders in the car safety realm include stop at stop signs in town. What a concept! As weird as it might seem coming from a big city — 15 mph is the actual speed limit for most of Crested Butte. You’ll enjoy it once you get used to it, but more importantly so will the people walking in the street since sidewalks are rare here. And if you are walking on Elk Avenue – use the crosswalks. Don’t jump out between cars, and make eye contact with the driver before you step into the middle of the road. It isn’t hard.

Oh, and we could use some actual striping on the highway south of CB, especially with all the construction happening. It’s seriously sketchy. Hopefully the state highway transportation department lays some down soon. It’s pretty nasty driving there at night, especially when it is raining.

Other reminders: Don’t sit behind first base at Gothic Field unless the net is in front of you. Look out for flower boxes on your bike. Look out for Chad looking out for speeders. Ride the bus. Wear sunscreen. Give bikes and pedestrians the right of way no matter what. Stretch. As the local search and rescue team reminded us all last week, be prepared and be aware when traveling into the local backcountry. That advice can apply pretty much everywhere.

So…this weekend — be safe. Experience some art. Breathe in the change of rhythm that comes this time of year…and be where you are.

—Mark Reaman