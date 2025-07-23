The most important thing this July is…

While there is no shortage of valid topics to discuss right now —introducing wolves in Gunnison County, Arts Center ownership, trash on Elk Avenue, backcountry overflow, local impacts of federal budget cuts, fake monsoons, Mineral Point affordable housing delays, roundabout designs at the entrance to CB, measles in Gunnison, Irwin bike trails, and on and on and on — this piece will be short and simple…find the time sometime today, and tomorrow, and over the coming weekend to take a few deep breaths. Do it in an alley or in the back room of the business. Inhale on a quick hike or between shifts or just before your head hits the pillow after another busy day. But do it.

It is advice I offer regularly on these pages, but scientific studies have shown that deep breathing can help lower blood pressure, reduce stress and anxiety and improve focus and mental clarity. Who doesn’t need that these days?

July has gotten more Julyier this year than ever before. While the busiest month in the North Valley for decades, it seems over the brim in many respects this year. A recent “Overheard” was sent to us that read: “It’s July: if you’re not losing your mind up here, you’re doing it wrong!” CB mayor Ian Billick referenced the overflowing trash issue on Elk Avenue at last Monday’s council meeting saying, “We all agree it sucks and hopefully we get through July.”

We will get through July, but it seems harder for a lot of people this year. While town itself doesn’t feel record-setting busy every minute of every day, the signs are that it’s close…the trash, the traffic jams, the speeding, the lines. Now, keep in mind that July pays for October and May and a lot of January. While there is no need to put up with rude and entitled behavior, the numbers themselves can feel overwhelming and grate on the mental state of your psyche. So, breathe…deeply.

Talking to local property managers, the numbers should noticeably decline starting before that second week of August after the Arts Festival. That doesn’t mean we won’t have busy days, but it won’t be so consistently over the top.

In the meantime, find a quiet spot and a few seconds (literally) to take some deep breaths. Focus on the beauty, the community and the soul of this place. Breathe in Crested Butte — exhale the numbers mayhem and chaos. Absorb — and then help spread grace. It can help us all get through the next couple of weeks.

—Mark Reaman