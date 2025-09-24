Towns recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

A good reminder to lean on community mental health resources

By Kendra Walker

Earlier this month, the towns of Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The proclamation recognizes suicide as a national and statewide public health problem, and suicide prevention as a national and statewide responsibility.

The proclamation came at the request of the Suicide Prevention, Awareness and Recovery Coalition (SPARC) and Tri-County Health Network, two organizations dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide through education, advocacy, and resources for those who have experienced suicidal thoughts or lost someone to suicide.

The Gunnison Valley is no stranger to losing community members through suicide. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), there were 12 community member deaths by suicide in Gunnison County in 2024, predominantly middle to late aged white males. When expanded to our surrounding counties, the number of deaths by suicide in 2024 jumps to over 50. “In 2024, we had the highest rate of suicide that we’ve had in decades,” said CB State of Mind executive director Meghan Dougherty, who was at the September 16 Mt. Crested Butte town council meeting in support of the proclamation.

CB State of Mind is a local organization committed to reducing the high rate of suicide in Crested Butte by providing mental health support and resources to community members through a network of mental healthcare providers. Dougherty explained that CB State of Mind is a regional partner to SPARC and Tri-County, and encouraged the council to show their support for the proclamation and for the suicide prevention efforts being done locally, as well as across the region and the state.

Dougherty noted that on a local level, the Gunnison Valley chooses to recognize mental health awareness in April. “That is a time when local people are really struggling,” she said. “But September is also a time across the region and state to recognize suicide as a problem, and it continues to be.”

In addition to connecting individuals to mental healthcare providers, CB State of Mind spreads awareness throughout the year through events and initiatives including the winter solstice luminarias and the green light campaign in April.

For people looking for support, visit CB State of Mind at cbstateofmind.org for more information about their support resources. The 988 Colorado Mental Health Line is also available for free, immediate, human support 24/7. If you or someone you know is struggling with an emotional, mental health or substance use concern, call or text 988.