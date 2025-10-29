Billick has earned your vote for CB mayor…

Let’s start with the disclosures of a small town. I have known both candidates for Crested Butte mayor, Ian Billick and Anna Fenerty for many, many years. Anna was in my youngest son’s school class and Ian has been a friend as we bike in the summer or climb CBMR dawn patrol in the winter.

So I can say with confidence both are smart, articulate members of this community with a passion for the town and valley. Both are products of Crested Butte and are concerned with its future as changes continue to ramp up. I don’t always agree with either when it comes to some policy issues, but I don’t question their sincerity when it comes to wanting to help guide CB.

Given that politics, even in a small community, is defined by policy, I am one who questions Anna’s timing for this run. As both have stated throughout this fall campaign, they largely agree on policy and direction: they both want to help working locals, move town toward fewer cars and more bikes, protect neighborhoods, increase transit in the valley, address climate issues, continue CB traditions. There is of course some nuance in their styles and methods, but for the most part they want many of the same goals.

So, for me, I see the major difference is in execution and fulfillment. As is probably expected, given his greater life and professional experience, Ian has more practice in accomplishing stated goals. Anna directly represents a younger demographic, can raise valid issues and is not afraid to take contrarian stands, but she is still learning how to go to the next level and fix the problems she voices. There is a certain skill to solve a problem one identifies instead of just throwing bombs and highlighting a problem. It is something that can be learned.

Having watched scores of people on the Crested Butte council, there are those who can lead from the mayor’s seat as well as from a council seat. The board is set up so that each member of council, including the mayor, has pretty much the same power to influence council direction. To do that however means more than stating a contrary position or voting differently. It means doing the grinder work to work with staff to investigate workable alternatives to a problem that can gather four council votes. Ian is a grinder. I think Anna would benefit from not just seeing the mechanics of how local government works, but finding ways to make those mechanisms work for her priorities.

Billick on the other hand can be a very influential guide on his fellow councilmembers. He is probably the most well-prepared council representative I’ve seen on that board over the decades. He puts in the time on his own and with the staff to flesh out the crinkles of an issue and thoughtfully considers how to smooth them out. He is not afraid to take a stand and in his previous campaigns has been clear on what he wants to accomplish, whether it is community housing, practical climate mitigation or the need for crafting a tight North Valley corridor plan with the county. He also appreciates a council that doesn’t always unanimously agree on issues and expresses appreciation for opposing points of view.

In my ideal scenario, Ian continues as mayor and Anna continues to sit on the council for the next two or four years and up her game with Ian as a mentor. They both agree on policy so directionally there isn’t a drastic choice. Someone doesn’t get to be mayor simply because you’ve lived here a long time and can articulately voice issues. Representing the younger working people of the town is a valuable attribute and one that can be done as a councilmember. Ian has proven he has the ability to fulfill policy goals set by a somewhat cohesive council. To me, Anna hasn’t yet demonstrated that leadership skill but has the ability to do so and could benefit from learning how to do it.

Anna noted in this week’s candidate questions that the race is in some ways a choice between a poet and a scientist. There is a saying that good politicians “campaign in poetry and govern in prose.” The best ones can do both. It is easy to poetically frame big picture issues and call for greater community participation in the process, but it is a whole other level to do the grinding work needed to fix those issues. With things like a chance to impose meaningful impact fees on North Valley developers being next on the community docket, it seems strategic negotiating experience is needed, and Billick has that.

It appears, among other things, Ian’s goals in the next two years are to slow down and evaluate the housing situation with all the new housing stock in the North Valley (which is a good thing); evaluate and include local deed restrictions to make them work not just for workers (and employers) but for everyone who is a community contributor; and pushing the county to make sure future developments buy into current infrastructure through impact fees for things like transit, parks and housing. Good goals all and his proven experience can help make them happen as this place continues to grow.

Fenerty considered running for mayor four years ago and wisely chose to try for the council. She has some passionate support, and I think Anna has a good foundation to move up in the local political world, but more seasoning would help in the long run. Without much difference between the two candidates in policy matters, Billick deserves another term to continue the direction of this council. Billick has earned your vote to continue as Crested Butte’s mayor.

—Mark Reaman