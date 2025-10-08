Community Calendar Thursday, October 9–Wednesday, October 15

•John Fellows: Friends of Friends Exhibition at the Center for the Arts from September 5 to November 2.

•Western Colorado University’s Homecoming festivities begin October 9-12.

•Big B’s hosts a Cider Festival October 10-12.

THURSDAY 9

•10-11:30 a.m. Historic Elk Ave Walking Tours. Learn about the history of Elk Ave/Crested Butte.

•3-5:30 p.m. Gunnison County DHHS hosts a flu vaccine clinic in Crested Butte at the Queen of All Saints.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m Live music by Brother and the Hayes at Zuni West Brewing.

•6-9 p.m Banned Book Fair at Anthracite Lounge.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 7 p.m. Live music by Bill Dowell at The Whammy Bar.

FRIDAY 10

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•Noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

•5:30 p.m. Western Colorado University’s Homecoming Parade begins west on Ruby Avenue.

•7-9 p.m. Lighting of the W Party at the Paul M. Rady Building on campus- which is open to the public.

•7 p.m. Kneecap Livestream at the Majestic Theatre.

• 8 p.m. Live music by Matthew Grant at The Whammy Bar.

SATURDAY 11

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711.

•9 a.m. Sage Burner Trail Race at Hartman Rocks.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.



•6 p.m. Karaoke night at Montanya.

•7:30 p.m. Beetlejuice plays at the Majestic Theatre.

•8 p.m. Live music by Megan Pintus at The Whammy Bar.

SUNDAY 12

•5 p.m. All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church Eucharist service. Meeting at UCC.

MONDAY 13

•10-11 a.m. Monday Mornings at the Museum, a gathering for caregivers, babies and kids five and under and the CB Museum. Snacks included. (every Monday)

•11 a.m.-6 p.m. Help fill the Gunnison Country Food Pantry’s van with donations at Clark’s Market.

•noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)

•6 p.m. Trivia Night at Montanya.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 14

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•10-11:30 a.m. Historic Elk Ave Walking Tours. Learn about the history of Elk Ave/Crested Butte.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4 p.m.The League of Women Voters of the Gunnison Valley Holding a meeting to learn about the state and local ballot issues. At Gunnison County Public Library, 1 Quartz Street.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•4-9 p.m. Weekly game night at the Anthracite Lounge. Get $2 off your drinks while playing a game.

•6 p.m. Crafternoon at the Crested Butte Library. Petals and Pumpkins.

•6:30 p.m. Women’s AA Open Meeting QAS Parish Hall DOWNSTAIRS 401 Sopris Ave 970.349.5711

•7:30 p.m. High Country plays at the Majestic Theatre.

WEDNESDAY 15

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•11-11:30 a.m. CB South Story time at Red Mountain Park.

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

•7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s gym.