RMBL finalizes purchase of Crested Butte Hostel

Opening a new era for year-round science and community engagement

By Jeni Blacklock, Executive Director, RMBL

This October marks a transformative moment for the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL). On October 20, RMBL will finalize the purchase of the property formerly known as the Crested Butte Hostel. This acquisition—now rebranded as RMBL 365—is more than a property transaction. It signals a bold shift in how RMBL fulfills its mission: transitioning from a seasonal field station to a year-round hub for science, education and community engagement and outreach.

Why this matters

For nearly a century, RMBL has hosted scientists and students during the summer months to conduct field science in one of the best studied ecosystems in the world. These efforts have resulted in world-class long-term data sets, insights into climate impacts, innovations in ecological modeling and better predictive modeling. But a changing environment, funding landscapes and community demand compel us to think bigger—and longer.

By transforming the former hostel into RMBL 365, we are expanding our ability to host researchers, deliver educational programs and engage our community year-round. Rather than closing when winter arrives, the facility will support winter science, research opportunities, educational retreats, housing, remote sensing deployments and more.

This transformation allows school groups, regional universities, visiting scientists and community organizations to access space, lodging and programming that deepen understanding of mountain environments throughout the year—strengthening the data and models that inform water management, fire forecasting and ecosystem resilience.

We will continue to run the laundromat

While we will do our best to maintain operations, expect interruptions or limitations in laundry service for the first two weeks as we transition systems. We expect and are excited to continue to use the existing card payment system, but there may be some delays in activation. If you wish to stay updated on developments and timelines for the laundromat transition, please email laundry@rmbl365.com to get added to the information list.

Community engagement & invitation

This progress is possible thanks to the support of our community, donors and partners. As we move forward, we will continue to invite local organizations and schools to join us in developing new programs, events and science initiatives.

RMBL 365 is a year-round hub for learning, creativity and connection. From workshops and field courses to citizen science and winter seminars, it will bring together science, big ideas and community.

For decades, RMBL has inspired thousands of scientists and students to explore and understand our incredibly unique alpine environment. With RMBL 365, we’re expanding that legacy—advancing research, education and engagement all year long.

We look forward to welcoming you.