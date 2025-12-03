FOOD DRIVE TITANS:

The Crested Butte Elementary School held a food drive and collectively took in more than 1,500 food items, weighing approximately 1,000 pounds. The class that collected the most food was Melissa Essig’s 3rd Grade Class (pictured). The runner up was Ms. Dana Smede’s 1st grade class while honorable mention went to Ms. Dana Wiegand’s kindergarten. courtesy photo

