Community Calendar Thursday, January 29–Wednesday, February 4

THURSDAY 29

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•8 p.m. Live music by Jim Davidson at the billy barr.

•8 p.m. Live music by Alpenphunk: Krasno Moore Project at the Public House.

•8:15 p.m. Ecstatic Dance every first and third Thursday of the month in The Pump Room. $5 donation.

FRIDAY 30

• 9:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for experienceD practitioners.

10:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for beginner practitioners.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•Noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

•3 p.m. Lights in the Valley A Healing Arts Fair at the Fred Field Center in Gunnison.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Casey Falter at the billy barr.

• 5 p.m. Royal Ruckus at Kochevar’s with live music by Sean Turner & Friends.

•5:30-6:30 p.m. Après Science Talk with guest speaker: David Inouye at RMBL 365.

•8:30 p.m. Live music by Alpenphunk: Soulive at the Public House.

SATURDAY 31

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711.

• 9 a.m. The Alley Loop begins on Elk Avenue.

•10 a.m. Lights in the Valley A Healing Arts Fair at the Fred Field Center in Gunnison.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

• 1 p.m. We Ride in Unity: A community bike ride in memory of Alex Pretti. 100F Park, Gunnison.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Matt & Madeline Shugert at the billy barr.

• 5:30 p.m. Live music by Sam Eberle at Kochevar’s.

•8 p.m. Live music by Alpenphunk: Celebration of Jerry Garcia Band & GD at the Public House.

SUNDAY 1

• 9 a.m. CB Nordic Community Race Son of an Alley Loop Skiathlon.

•2:30-4:30 p.m. Live music by White Buffalo DJs at José’s patio.

MONDAY 2

•9 a.m. Senior Center offers Mahjong sessions beginning January 9 and continuing throughout the month at Oh Be Joyful Church. To participate, please contact Glo Cunningham at 970-901-1546. (every Monday)

•10-11 a.m. Monday Mornings at the Museum, a gathering for caregivers, babies and kids five and under and the CB Museum. Snacks included. (every Monday)

• noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)

•5:30-6:30 p.m. Full Moon Sound Bath with T. Helen Sage at Sage Transformations. 311 5th St, CB. Donation based. All are welcomed! Questions: (970) 318-6995.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 3

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4 p.m. Après Ski: History of Crested Butte Ski Area at the Crested Butte Museum.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. State of the World Support Group upstairs at Townie Books. Questions, contact Kelly Jo Clark: jellykoclark@gmail.com. (every Tuesday)

•6:30 p.m. Women’s AA Open Meeting QAS Parish Hall DOWNSTAIRS 401 Sopris Ave 970.349.5711

• 8 p.m. Adult pickup volleyball at the CBCS elementary school gym.

WEDNESDAY 4

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•9:30 a.m. Hit the Trails with the Gray Hares at the CB Nordic Center. Reserve a spot by calling Jerry Deverell at 970-765-6022. (every Wednesday)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

• 7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s gym.