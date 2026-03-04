Community Calendar Thursday, March 5–Wednesday, March 11

THURSDAY 5

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Tyler Lucas & Kevin Reinert at the billy barr.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Marvel Years ft Louie Letdown at the Public House

•7 p.m. The Crested Butte Mountain Theatre presents Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy at the Mallardi Cabaret Theatre.

•8:15 p.m. Ecstatic Dance every first and third Thursday of the month in The Pump Room. $5 donation.

FRIDAY 6

• 9:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for experience practitioners.

•10:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for beginner practitioners.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•Noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

• 1 p.m. Snowshoe to Snodgrass Mountain with RMBL 365.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Tyler Hansen at the billy barr.

• 5:30 p.m. Live music by Sean Turner and Friends at Kochevar’s.

•7 p.m. The Crested Butte Mountain Theatre presents Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy at the Mallardi Cabaret Theatre.

• 8 p.m. Live music by Vandelux at the Center for the Arts.

SATURDAY 7

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•2 p.m. The Crested Butte Mountain Theatre presents Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy at the Mallardi Cabaret Theatre.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Jenn Fortin & Cam Fogerty at the billy barr.

• 5:30 p.m. Live music by Julian Young and Empathy Protocol at Kochevar’s.

• 6 p.m. Live music by Matt & Madeline at Zuni West Brewing Co., 235 Elcho Ave.

•7 p.m. The Crested Butte Mountain Theatre presents Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy at the Mallardi Cabaret Theatre.

•7 p.m. Cindy Pierce presents Glitchy Business a solo comedy show at the Center for the Arts.

•8 p.m. Sleds & Kegs After Party with: Twan, Monty Kiddo, Slippin Jimmy, Sweater Disco, Samaro, and Augi at the Public House.

SUNDAY 8

• 1:30 p.m. Live music by DonFuego at José Patio.

• 2:30 p.m. Live music by DJ Walter Balltell at José Patio.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Justin Bradford at the billy barr.

• 6:30 p.m. Screening of The Man Who Saves The World? At the Majestic Theatre.

MONDAY 9

•10-11 a.m. Monday Mornings at the Museum, a gathering for caregivers, babies and kids five and under and the CB Museum. Snacks included. (every Monday)

• noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)

• 5 p.m. KBUT Yurt Bingo at Magic Meadows.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Casey Falter at the billy barr.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 10

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 3-5 p.m. Live music by White Buffalo DJs at José’s patio.

• 4 p.m. Weekly game nights at Anthracite Lounge.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. State of the World Support Group upstairs at Townie Books. Questions, contact Kelly Jo Clark: jellykoclark@gmail.com. (every Tuesday)

• 5 p.m. Live music by Jim Davidson at the billy barr.

•6:30 p.m. Women’s AA Open Meeting QAS Parish Hall DOWNSTAIRS 401 Sopris Ave 970.349.5711

• 8 p.m. Adult pickup volleyball at the CBCS elementary school gym.

WEDNESDAY 11

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•10 a.m. Hit the Trails with skis on with the Gray Hares and CB Seniors. Reserve a spot by calling Jerry Deverell at 970-765-6022. (every Wednesday)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

• 3 p.m. Live music by DJ Reverend Severyn at José Patio.

• 3 p.m. Open House: Zone it like you mean it! At the Center for the Arts

• 5 p.m. Live music by Sean Turner & Brian Schneider at the billy barr.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

• 7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s gym.