Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Digging deep for geothermal

The town has started Phase-2 of its Geothermal Feasibility Study. Drillers are installing a test bore hole approximately 500 feet deep by the water treatment plant. Once the bore hole has thermally stabilized, engineers will begin several analytical tests to determine if a geothermal system can be supported in town.

Need help as we approach off-season? There is help available

In their report to the council, town marshals reminded that “as we near the sometimes stressful off-season, we would be remiss if we didn’t remind everyone of the amazing Mobile Crisis services we have in the Gunnison Valley. If you know someone, or yourself, in need of mental health services, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached simply by dialing 988.”

Stuff:

—The town has received 19 applications from people interested in purchasing a two-bedroom deed restricted home the town is selling.

—The council approved a resolution adopting a policy for special events in town. The new application will include the need to clearly identify local benefit.

—The council adopted the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code. Under state regulations, Colorado municipalities had to adopt the measure by April 1.

—Retiring chief marshal Mike Reily was honored with a proclamation.