BUSTIN’ THE GHOST WINTER:

A crew of ghostbusters was called in to CBMR Sunday to help turn around a scary ski season. Ben Furimsky, Ben Morello, Ben Blackwood and Frank Konsella answered the bell and while they started last and finished last in the 52nd Annual Al Johnson Memorial Uphill Downhill Telemark Race, they also seemed to turn the trend with Wednesday’s storm. For more AJ photos see page 13. Photo by Robby Lloyd