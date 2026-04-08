Community Calendar Thursday, April 9–Wednesday, April 15

•The Spring Story Catcher Festival celebrates the power of storytelling and creative expression at Western Colorado University April 8-10.

THURSDAY 9

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5:30-6:30 p.m. Full Moon Sound Bath with T. Helen Sage at Sage Transformations. 311 5th St, CB. Donation based and all are welcomed! Bring something to cozy up in/on.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•8:15 p.m. Ecstatic Dance every first and third Thursday of the month in the Pump Room. $5 donation.

FRIDAY 10

•9:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for experienced practitioners.

•10:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for beginner practitioners.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•Noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

• 7 p.m. One Act Play Festival at the Gunnison Arts Center.

• 7 p.m. Poletry: An Unmasking at the Mallardi Cabaret Theatre.

SATURDAY 11

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5:30 p.m. The League of Women Voters hosts a forum on the Equal Rights Amendment at the WCU Library #101.

SUNDAY 12

•6 p.m. AA Open Meeting Big Book reading at UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970-349-5711

•6 p.m. Karaoke at Montanya.

MONDAY 13

•noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 14

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue,stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. State of the World Support Group upstairs at Townie Books. Questions, contact Kelly Jo Clark: jellykoclark@gmail.com. (every Tuesday)

•6:30 p.m. Women’s Open AA Meeting @ Oh Be Joyful Church Upstairs 970-349-5711

WEDNESDAY 15

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•9 a.m. Community Dig in Days with Mountain Roots.

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•6:30 p.m. Men’s AA meeting at Sunset Hall CB South

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

• 7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s gym.