Girls’ soccer cruises past Bayfield

Next home game Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

By Than Acuff

The Crested Butte Titans girls’ soccer team rolled to a 7-0 road win over the Bayfield Wolverines on Thursday, April 9 and head into the April Break with a record of 6-1-2 and are the top ranked team in 2A.

Since the Titans knew what they were getting into with Bayfield, the coaching staff approached the game as an opportunity to give players field time, specifically with different teammates.

“We have great depth and we can use that depth and show that we trust them in games,” says head coach Tom Lewis. “Everybody got to play with someone new next to them which was great for chemistry.”

While the Titans opened the game in control, the bus ride did have a noticeable effect, as did their opponent.

“Bayfield was better than they were last year and the bus ride was a big part of our slow start,” says Lewis.

The Titans eventually opened the scoring 20 minutes into the game when Hallie Hicks followed on a shot by Molly Miller to collect the loose ball and score. Not long after Miller did the same when the Bayfield keeper mishandled a shot by Nora Thomes and Miller poked it in. Miller then scored again giving the Titans a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

“We were happy with players following on shots because that’s what we worked on and discussed the week leading up to the game,” says Lewis. “We spoke at halftime about how players weren’t taking charge of moments, and we needed them to start doing that.”

Thomes answered the call seven minutes into the second half as she collected a pass, took a look and found an opening to fire a shot from 20 yards out and score. Ten minutes later additional Crested Butte pressure resulted in a penalty kick for the Titans and Siri Wight converted it for a 5-0 Titans’ lead. Calla Fenlon and Jacey DeRoche each scored down the stretch to cap the 7-0 win and rounding out the Titans’ attack as five different players scored in the win.

“The players just started taking charge in moments, both with and without the ball,” says Lewis.

Yet, Lewis still sees much for his players to continue working on.

“Bayfield played a high line and we need to be able to take advantage of that,” says Lewis. “Our runs in behind the back line need to be better.”

They are now on a break from workouts and games, and Lewis is looking forward to a time for the team to rest and recuperate.

“It’s been a long seven weeks and a lot of time on the road,” says Lewis. “I told them to rest, but don’t take your eye off the ball.”

The Titans jump right back into action with road games against Ridgway and Telluride and then a home game against Salida the first week following the break.

“They’re three different teams and three games that create very unique challenges,” says Lewis.