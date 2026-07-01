Gold Mountain Fire spreads toward southwest corner of Gunnison County

Prompts evacuations in nearby areas

by Katherine Nettles

A fire that ignited near Ouray last weekend began spreading toward Gunnison County on Tuesday, prompting emergency alerts and evacuations to the southwestern areas of Gunnison County. The Gold Mountain Fire was discovered on June 27 about two miles northeast of Ouray. As of Wednesday, July 1, it remained 0% contained and had spread to more than 14,960 acres.

Tuesday evening, Gunnison County Emergency Services issued an emergency alert that the Gold Mountain Fire was moving toward southwestern Gunnison County and several evacuations were underway.

The alert stated, “The Gold Mountain Fire that originated in Ouray County is moving toward the far southwest area of Gunnison County at this time. The U.S. Forest Service is currently evacuating the Cow Creek, Big Cimarron and Silver Jack Basin areas to the East Fork of the Cimarron River. Private property in this area is on Voluntary Evacuation at this time.” Additionally, Forest Service Road 858 (Cimarron Road) is closed to local traffic only at U.S. Highway 50.

According to the incident website at inciweb.gov the Gold Mountain Fire initially started burning in mixed conifer vegetation located on inaccessible terrain, and spread quickly up steep slopes above Highway 550. Local, state, and federal resources responded immediately but aviation resources were prevented by high winds and terrain features. The fire became very active, with “group torching and crowning,” that made a significant run to the northeast.

“The Fire ballooned to 12,376 acres during a period of high winds [on Tuesday] and progressed very rapidly towards Gunnison County,” explained Gunnison County deputy emergency services manager Ryan White. He said when the fire was last mapped by aircraft the fire had not yet spread into Gunnison County. “However, we suspect it may have crossed the county line or is close to it.” White said as of Tuesday evening fire growth had slowed in the cooler weather and calmer winds as the sun set, but containment was still at 0%.

Firefighters are scouting potential areas to build firelines to keep the fire from spreading to the north and along the Hwy 550 corridor and protect homes, properties, transmission lines and other values at risk.

Smoke and ash have been present at various times throughout the past week as several fires burn nearby in Colorado in addition to fires in Utah, Arizona and around the west. Air quality has been variable at times. Crested Butte Fire Protection District has deployed an engine and crew of three to support a surge order to the Aspen Acres Fire near Pueblo, which had reached more than 23,000 acres as of Tuesday. The crew includes captain Tony Jakino, engineer Corey Tibljas and firefighter/EMT Abby Dee Thompson.

Questions regarding the Gold Mountain Fire can be directed to 970-325-3056 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by email via 2026.goldmountain@firenet.gov. The county encourages people to sign up for Gunnison Regional Alerts at gunnison.genasys.com/portal/en/register.