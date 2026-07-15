Town council gives thumbs up to heavy water restriction fines

Should fountains be outlawed in town?

by Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council on Monday, July 6, approved a revised fine structure for people violating water restrictions. There was also some interest in permanently banning outdoor water features in town such as fountains and ponds.

The intent of the fine schedule is to deter community members from violating the staged water restrictions. It is not, according to public works director Shea Earley, to generate additional revenue.

A first violation while in Stage 1 restrictions will cost someone $100. In Stage 2, an initial violation is $250. While in the direst Stage 3 restrictions, an initial violation is $500. All those fines double with subsequent violations to the point where a fourth violation in Stage 3 restrictions could cost someone $4,000. If that isn’t enough of a deterrent, the town could turn off water to a property that continues noncompliance.

Currently, the town is in Stage 2 restrictions that come with a persistent drought. Restrictions include two-day a week watering for both commercial and residential properties; the prohibition of outdoor water features like fountains; no washing of personal vehicles; no new development irrigation and the commercial car wash at Ace is asked to reduce hours.

“Maybe we should think about changing the town code to not allow water features and not just do it when we are in a drought like now,” suggested councilmember Mallika Magner.

“Do all water features lose water?” asked councilmember John O’Neal.

“Probably to evaporation,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska.

“It depends. Different water features are more efficient than others,” said Earley.

“It’s complicated,” said mayor Ian Billick.

“Yes. But we are being diligent to get the pulse of what impact these restrictions are having on our town water system,” said Earley.

“We are monitoring the overall impact of the restrictions,” said town manager Dara MacDonald.

“There are still a lot of questions on water features and restrictions,” concluded Billick. “If we take this idea up, we need to do more research.”

The ordinance addressing fines goes into effect immediately as it was passed as an emergency ordinance, but it will go to a public hearing on July 20.