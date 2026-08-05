Community Calendar Thursday, August 6–Wednesday, August 12

THURSDAY 6

• 4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org

• 5-7 p.m. Live Music with Rachel VanSlyke at the Crested Butte Museum

• 5:15 p.m. CBMR XC Bike Race

• 5:30 p.m. Books-n-Bars! Current book selections and more info available at the Old Rock Library. (typically every 4th Thursday)

• 6:30 p.m. Live music by Strand Hill at Harmel’s on the Taylor.

• 6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 8:15 p.m. Ecstatic Dance every first and third Thursday of the month in the Pump Room. $5 donation.

FRIDAY 7

• noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 3:30 p.m. Live music by Strand Hill at Brühaus.

• 5-7 p.m. Foot Stompin’ Friday at Almont Resort. Free live music with Scott Stewart

• 5-8 p.m. Live Music with Rachel VanSlyke at Redline Gallery

• 5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk presented by the Artists of Crested Butte

• 5-10 p.m. GVH Foundation Masquarade Gala at the Center for the Arts

• 5:15 p.m. CBMR Downhill Bike Race

• 6 p.m. Live music at Kochevar’s with Sam Eberle

SATURDAY 8

• 7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711.

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival. Over 100 juried artists and craftsmen, live music, food trucks and bar on-site.

• 10:15 a.m. Join the Crested Butte Museum and special guest for a unique walking tour

• 10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

• 3-8:30 p.m. Mt. CB Pickin’ A Food Truck Competition. With live music from Floodgate Operators, Shelby Means & Fireside Collective. CBMR dirt lot.

• 7-9 p.m. Live music with Willa Emmitt at Zuni Brewing

• 8-11 p.m. Live Music with Rachel VanSlyke at billy bar in the Elevation Hotel.

SUNDAY 9

• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Crested Butte Farmer’s Market the the top of Elk every Sunday.

• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Artists of Crested Butte Art Market in the parking lot at the top of 1st St and Elk Ave

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival. Over 100 juried artists and craftsmen, live music, food trucks and bar on-site.

• 3-6 p.m. Live Music with Rachel VanSlyke at Eldo

• 4 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s Gym.

• 4 p.m. HCCA Annual Meeting and Potluck at The Depot, 716 Elk Ave

• 5 p.m. Episcopal Eucharist Service at 403 Maroon

• 6 p.m. AA Open Meeting Big Book reading at UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970-349-5711

MONDAY 10

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Alpenglow: Chantil and The Dukes of Art

• 6 p.m. CB Museum History Book Club, Meet Go as a River, author Shelley Read

• 6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

• 7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 11

• 7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

• 8:30 a.m. T’ai Chi at Three Ladies Park, every Tuesday. 8:30 for experienced people, 9:30 for beginners.

• 10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

• noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

• 5 p.m. State of the World Support Group upstairs at Townie Books. Questions, contact Kelly Jo Clark: jellykoclark@gmail.com. (every Tuesday)

• 5 p.m. A tribute to Jackie James at Public House. Doors at 5 p.m., speeches at 6:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m. RSVP at publichouse.com

• 5:30 p.m. Summer Classics in the Courtyard with Junwen Liang. Free at CFA

• 6:30 p.m. Women’s Open AA Meeting @ Oh Be Joyful Church Upstairs 970-349-5711

• 7 p.m. Public Policy Forum with Paul Spinks “The Wake Up Call: Mental Health ~ Mindset & Responsibility”

WEDNESDAY 12

• 7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge

• 8:30 a.m. Hike with HCCA. Sign up at hccacb.org (every Wednesday)

• noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• noon Wednesdays free community yoga class in the pavillion at the wedding garden in Mt. CB. Hosted by CBCYC. Some materials provided — bringing your own mat is encouraged. Donations welcome!

• 2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace

• 5:30 p.m. LIVE! from Mt. CB (Music on the Mtn) Wednesday nights at Red Lady Stage – Mountain Jam. Local opener, Rachel VanSlyke.

• 6:30 p.m. Men’s AA meeting at Sunset Hall CB South.

• 6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

• 7 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s Gym.

• 7 p.m. Trivia at Zuni Brewing (every Wednesday)