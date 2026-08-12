Public hearing on CB Land Use changes set for next week

No digital marquees anytime soon

by Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte council approved a series of ordinances on first reading at the August 4 meeeting that will change the town’s Land Use Code if approved after a public hearing at the August 17 meeting. As part of an overall Land Use Code update, the ordinances codify the changes to zoning and subdivision regulations.

The council has worked with town staff the past year discussing the potential changes. The Board of Zoning and Architectural Review (BOZAR) reviewed the final suggested changes at a June 30 meeting and had four suggestions for the council. The council generally agreed with three of the four suggestions.

BOZAR said it “strongly opposed” the idea of allowing any digital marquee signs in town. Council indicated they would support that recommendation. While councilmember Gabi Prochaska originally advocated for places like the Center for the Arts to use digital signs along with the school, she decided that if it couldn’t be allowed beyond governmental uses, then it shouldn’t be allowed at all.

The height of Accessory Dwelling Units will stay at 24 feet rather than being raised to 30 feet outside of the town’s historic core. Councilmember John O’Neal wanted the height increase to make such units “more livable,” but the council agreed with BOZAR to keep it at 24 feet. There was some concern about what the impact of the added height would be on the alleys where most ADUs are located.

A parking minimum for large houses with five or more bedrooms will be implemented. Such big houses must provide at least three parking spaces. The new regs will simplify the administrative waiver for parking for deed restricted units so that any deed-restricted unit could qualify and not just the ones within 500 feet of a bus stop.

BOZAR also suggested the regulations add a conditional path allowing the 1.5 Floor Area Ratio (FAR) increase for commercial buildings on Sixth Street in exchange for a higher level of public benefit such as more deed-restricted housing or commercial spaces. That conditional use would be subject to review by the BOZAR or council. However, the council gave direction to proceed with the incentive as written as a permitted increased to 1.5 FAR in exchange for 15% deed-restricted commercial space and at least one deed-restricted housing unit.

It was emphasized in the staff report to the council that no changes are being proposed for the Mobile Home Zone aside from adding a maximum lot size which was not addressed in the current regulations.

Graham and Kari Roberts live in the C-Zone along Belleview Avenue, and they asked the council to perhaps include some protection for residents when it comes to what commercial uses are permitted vs. conditional in mixed use buildings. They said they live above a commercial kitchen used for storage by event planners and late-night noise is becoming more regular, especially on the weekends, as the caterers work after an event ends. A potential purchaser is looking to expand that kitchen use even more. Councilmember Mallika Magner said Belleview is zoned for light industrial uses and when residents were permitted in the zone, it was understood there could be conflict between the two uses.

“It’s a mixed-use zone so there will be those types of conflicts,” agreed councilmember Gabi Prochaska.

Citizen Molly Minneman said as the code changes, people like the Roberts should be able to have an opportunity to explain potential impacts to the town when specific changes are being considered.

Town attorney Karl Hanlon suggested that because catering is already a permitted use today, the residents investigate their condo rules to see if the noise and activity could be restrained.

Staff is also working on updating the town’s Design Standards which go hand-in-hand with the Land Use Codes. The update to that section of the code is expected to be completed early in 2027. A joint work session with the council and BOZAR to discuss the initial changes will be held August 17 at 6 p.m.