Crystal River Road east of Marble to be closed

Crews are conducting safety and maintenance work weekdays October 5-13

Crystal River Road (National Forest System Road 314) east of Marble will be closed weekdays October 5-13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Gunnison County and the White River National Forest complete road maintenance.

The road will be closed from the intersection with Lead King Basin Road (NFSR 315) to the top of the Devil’s Punchbowl, about 1.75 miles, while crews make safety improvements, remove several rockslides and rock hazards and strengthen some embankments.

“The work will increase user safety without changing the high clearance OHV nature of the road,” said White River National Forest transportation manager Bret Conant. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete this important work.”

Additionally, Gunnison County Road and Bridge and the Forest Service will be concurrently performing road maintenance below the closure, from Daniel’s Hill to the intersection with Lead King Basin. Crews will conduct general surface maintenance, slide and sluff clearing and drainage improvements on this 5.2-mile stretch. While there is no closure on this stretch, visitors should be alert for crews and heavy equipment and be prepared for short delays.