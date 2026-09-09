A Monday afternoon DJ on KBUT this week mentioned how many “gatherings” were coming up in the next couple of weeks. She mentioned the Chili and Beer Fest, Vinotok, the 80s skate party at Big Mine, Bridges of the Butte, Pearl Pass Klunker events and “several memorials.” That’s a lot of rides in this amusement park situated in this high mountain valley. Gatherings galore indeed.

The plethora of autumn gatherings had already started. The People’s Fair drew locals to Elk Avenue all weekend and the celebration for Crested Butte legend Lynda Jackson Petito brought back many of the people who defined “old school” CB of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Running into a couple that was back for that celebration after a few years away from The Butte, the first words out of their mouth were “What the F is going on here?! We just drove by the dispensaries, and we don’t smoke anymore, but we might start up again after seeing what’s going on.” They mentioned the big city turf field, the new fire station by the old cemetery, and the Denver vibe by Brush Creek with the new Whetstone apartment complex. Oh, and the people wandering between ‘parklets’ midweek in early September. They weren’t the only ones gobsmacked by some of the physical changes they’d missed in the last few years of CB’s evolution.

“Hey, you got here at the start of off-season,” I reminded them. “July was a little more, more.”

“We’re hightailing it back to the campsite up Kebler,” they responded and I didn’t see them again until the Saturday church service for LJ and the Sunday gathering at the Arts Center …another building many of the returnees had never been inside of and were awestruck by the high-end facility in an old coal mining town.

The gatherings of the last week, (memorials, BBQs, street fairs, birthday parties) and the weeks coming up (memorials, street theater, dance parties), ultimately reinforce the magic that is increasingly hidden in this still unique community. It’s about the people, not the urban apartment complex or turf grass or shiny Big Blue. The physical representations matter and are indeed part of the change, but the people are the foundation.

In the old days, the old schoolers knew pretty much everyone. There just weren’t that many people to know. Now, there are thousands more people living here and being part of the community. The amenities have grown as the population has not only grown but become okay with some of the comforts we used to not have. And we didn’t have them because we often simply couldn’t afford them. Now the community can. Good news, bad news.

Having spent some holiday weekend time at a few of the gatherings and expecting to spend some time at the ones coming up, the striking thing remains the people. The sense of community, the bonds that are formed by gathering with like-minded people comfortable at the end of the road, choosing to live in a resort town with sometimes harsh weather and sometimes harsher people. It took a while to wander the People’s Fair given the desire to chat with friends too busy to hang with in summer. Hugs flowed freely as did laughter at the memorials. Conversations flowed at the birthday party as the beautiful Monday sunset turned to early darkness.

Yeah, we don’t all always agree with one another, and we’ll argue, debate and fight and not always be the most polite neighbors as we make our points. It’s part of the charm. There are a few high-profile issues making that clear right now. But if you love it here, we’ll continue to gather and celebrate, communicate and enjoy this end of the road community. The unwritten simple rule of this special community is to accept everyone for who they are, and don’t be a d*ck (jerk). If you do that, you begin to understand the foundation of the place and you will be welcomed in no matter how long you might have been away. And the gatherings aren’t always big events and it’s not just about, shall we say, the more seasoned (older), locals and regular visitors. The new generations are gathering and making their own Crested Butte bonds that will last the decades. There are small friend groups, recreational teams, support groups and happy hour or art gatherings. They can also manifest as chance encounters and the opportunity to connect on a bench in front of the museum or at the park. They all matter.

Once part of it, you can check out but you can never leave. The hard part might be taking the deep breath and accepting the growing community beneath the increasingly shiny CB façade. And the gatherings might feel like they come in pockets instead of the entire blanket of who is here now. But if you hang in there, you will be rewarded by being part of the gatherings…the gatherings of hugs that only those that are part of the foundation can understand.

Jess, the Monday DJ was right. There are a lot of “gatherings” coming up the next couple of weeks. So, if you want to end up part of the foundation of people in this weird mountain town, take advantage of the opportunities and hop in. Find your people and enjoy the ride.

—Mark Reaman