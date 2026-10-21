CB council weighs in on Mountain Express cuts

Charge for rides? Cutback a bit of everything? Retain core service…

by Mark Reaman

The discussion over how to reduce an estimated $280,000 budget deficit in the 2027 Mountain Express budget continues. A Mountain Express board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 to discuss the situation and while public feedback is anticipated, no final decisions are expected to be made.

The issue came up at the Crested Butte town council during the October 19 council meeting when Mountain Express managing director Jeremy Herzog outlined the budget situation. He indicated his initial recommendation to reduce the deficit was to eliminate or cutback on the off-season bus service. He pointed out that the spring shuttle service running from early April until mid-June carried just 7,159 passengers and the two-month fall shuttle service carried 12,518 passengers.

“Several people are upset with the idea of reducing service,” said councilmember Mallika Magner. “Is there any way to charge for service to help with the deficit?”

“We could but everything points to that resulting in a major reduction in ridership. People will use their cars. That is the typical outcome of charging for bus service,” said Herzog.

“There aren’t many places in the U.S. where the bus is free,” said Magner. “People are used to paying to ride the bus. Have you done an analysis of charging?”

“Actually, across the mountain west there are lots of places the buses are free,” countered Herzog. “I have not done such an analysis.”

Herzog emphasized that inflation and cost of living expenses are driving costs up and he doesn’t see any quick end to that. He noted expenses like wages and healthcare keep rising and to be competitive with workers, Mountain Express must keep offering decent salaries and benefits. In response to a question from Crested Butte mayor and Mountain Express board member Ian Billick, Herzog said the Whetstone bus campus and bus barn facility is expected to come online in 2029. While the transit agency received a $14.4 million grant for bus barn construction, he said moving into the facility is anticipated to increase yearly operating expenses by about $300,000.

“We’ve seen this coming and gave a warning last year,” said Billick. “So, looking ahead, the deficit right now is the $280,000 but we can anticipate another $300,000 in expenses coming up.”

“How is the public engaged with the situation and recommendations,” asked councilmember and Mountain Express board member Gabi Prochaska.

Herzog said people are becoming aware of the situation through public outreach and submitting written comments. “We have recently gotten a lot of comment,” he said. “I expect a robust public discussion at the Thursday meeting.”

“Maintaining the core service and frequency is critical,” noted Billick.

Councilmember Beth Goldstone asked why the FirstTracks service that covers north Mt. Crested Butte as an on-call Uber-like taxi was not part of the budget discussion.

“Summer FirstTracks is funded exclusively by Mt. Crested Butte so is not part of the general budget. Frankly, that summer service isn’t performing particularly well,” Herzog explained. “As for winter FirstTracks, I didn’t include it in possible cutbacks because it has performed so well. There were 52,000 riders last winter. Politically, based on its success, we obtained a perpetual $100,000 annual grant for the service and to cut it might not look good for us with future grants.

“To me, I focused on services that were less efficient,” Herzog continued. “If we are talking bang for the buck, things like the spring shuttle service didn’t carry a lot of people.”

Herzog said winter FirstTracks cost Mountain Express about $520,000.

“It seems the core of the service is to move people, locals and tourists, between Mt. Crested Butte and Crested Butte,” said councilmember John O’Neal. “FirstTracks is great, but can we afford it? Can we cut it back some?”

“I remember when off-season didn’t have any bus service,” commented councilmember Kent Cowherd. “There are a lot of empty buses driving around in off-season. I anticipate a mix of cutbacks will be needed.”

“Yes, off-season may be underutilized,” said Prochaska. “But do some people rely on it? That needs to be a point of conversation.”

“I appreciate the idea of a combination of cuts,” said Billick. “I don’t expect a decision at Thursday’s meeting but expect we will hear lots of public feedback.”

Herzog leaving Mountain Express

It was also announced that Herzog is moving along from Mountain Express. He informed the council that he and his wife have been in the valley 10 years and decided it was time to move on. They will be “setting sail” to Bozeman, Montana in November.

Billick said the transit board would immediately come up with a plan to hire an interim and then a permanent replacement for Herzog while continuing with the process to keep the new bus barn on schedule.