Freeride Film Tour coming to Crested Butte on Saturday

Pangea Collective has announced the 2026 Pangea Freeride Film Tour, a traveling showcase of independent ski and snowboard films bringing athletes, filmmakers, and mountain communities together on the big screen. They will be stopping in Crested Butte this weekend at the Majestic Theatre, Saturday, October 17.

The 2026 program brings together a collection of original films exploring the people, places, and stories shaping modern freeride. From big-mountain skiing and snowboarding to Freeride World Tour competition, deep powder, backcountry adventures, and more personal stories from within the sport, the Tour is designed to showcase independent filmmaking from across the ski and snowboard community.

Filmed across Japan, British Columbia, Chile, Utah, California, Austria, and beyond, this year’s collection spans a wide range of terrain, athletes, and approaches to skiing and snowboarding.

“There are so many great independent ski and snowboard films being made every year that deserve to be celebrated,” said Ethan Herman, Creative Director of Pangea Collective. “The Freeride Film Tour is about bringing the athletes, filmmakers, and local mountain communities together to experience them on the big screen.”

The Tour will combine film screenings with community gatherings at independent theaters, breweries, ski shops, and mountain venues across North America.

Join us for a night of films, gear giveaways, and a chance to connect with the athletes, filmmakers, and people who make this sport what it is.

Featured Films include:

Dane Tudor – The 4th Prime

After a lifetime of pushing the limits, Dane Tudor is entering a new chapter in his skiing. The 4th Prime explores what progression looks like now, as Dane rethinks his approach to the mountains and finds new ways to push himself, stay creative, and keep evolving.

Carson Sharp – Thank You For Playing

Two skiers on vacation in Japan discover a mysterious arcade prize that sends their luck in opposite directions—driving their friendship into superstition, paranoia, and obsession. Thank You For Playing also actually features CB local Kye Matlock who will also be attending the event.

Britta Winans & Delila Quinn – Ripple

Two women sit by the lake that raised them and have a conversation about what it means to be a freeride skier. After dedicating their lives to the sport, they question the meaning of it all. This film follows their journey rediscovering the joy in an innately creative, spiritual sport. More than anything, “ripple” is a story about surrendering to the present moment. A story about being water.

Trevor Kennison – 9 Days in Japan

No one knows the joy of face-deep pow like Trevor Kennison — and it’s on full display in his newest film. Filmed in 2025 deep in the mountains of Hokkaido, this trip marks a massive milestone in Trevor’s journey.

Isidora Assler – Guiada Por el Fuego

Guiada por el Fuego follows snowboarder Isi Assler as she navigates the challenges and contradictions of life as a competitive athlete, driven by an inner fire to pursue her biggest dream: competing at the first Freeride World Championships.

The films will be at the Majestic on Saturday, October 17 – doors at 7 and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. There will be poster signing opportunities with Dane Tudor.

Tickets and additional Tour information are available at: www.pangea-collective.com/events.