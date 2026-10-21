Horse Ranch Park renovations to accompany Irwin updates

No closures planned at least…

by Katherine Nettles

In addition to the Lake Irwin renovations that will keep the area closed next year to recreational visitors and campers, a second location along Kebler Pass Road will also be undergoing major construction. Horse Ranch Park will be getting additional parking, camping upgrades and more in 2027.

“I can confirm that the Horse Ranch Park reconstruction project is currently in contracting, and we anticipate work beginning next summer,” public information officer with the US Forest Service Daniel Malta wrote in a statement to the Crested Butte News. “This project is being completed in partnership with the National Forest Foundation and is supported by Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) funding. The Forest Service has committed $286,000 in GAOA funds through an agreement with the NFF.”

Malta said the project will enhance recreation access and improve the visitor experience at Horse Ranch Park and the adjacent Cliff Creek area. “Planned work includes reconfiguring parking, upgrading camping and stock facilities and improving site layout to reduce resource impacts. Horse Ranch Park serves as a key access point to two wilderness areas and supports a wide range of users, including sheep trailing operations, mountain bikers, outfitters and guides, hunters and photographers. These upgrades will help the forest meet the needs of this diverse group of visitors while protecting natural resources,” he said.

In preparation for this future project, approximately 200 volunteers from the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association (CBMBA) assisted with the initial construction of the Wagon Trail in August, which passes through Horse Ranch Park.

No restrictions to access of the Dyke Trail, Wagon Trail, Cliff Creek trailhead or Horse Ranch Park are anticipated, said Malta.