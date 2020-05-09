CBFPD board gets new member

211 votes cast in contested election

by Mark Reaman

More than 200 people came out to vote this week in the Crested Butte Fire Protection District board of director’s election and there will be a change in the seats.

The election was held Tuesday at the Queen of All Saints Parish Hall and while 66 people used absentee ballots, 145 people showed up Tuesday, May 5 to cast their votes in person for the three open seats.

Unofficial results show that Tina Kempin received the most votes with 155 while incumbent Eric Tunkey came in second with 141 votes and incumbent Jack Dietrich finished with 112 seats. Each will serve a three-year term.

Paul Hird who had served on the board for 13 years finished fourth with 79 votes. Challengers Sean Riley finished with 48 votes and Mitch Dryer tallied 35 votes.

As the newest board member, Kempin said she looks forward to being part of the board. “I am honored to be elected, and I look forward to being in this new role with the district,” she commented Wednesday. “I am truly going to miss being in the back of the ambulance, but I know I can ultimately do more for the community by serving on the board.”