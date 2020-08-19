Carlos Velado named interim Mt. Crested Butte town manager

Fitzpatrick retires September 2

By Kendra Walker

The Mt. Crested Butte Town Council unanimously voted during their council meeting on Tuesday to appoint community development director and assistant town manager Carlos Velado as interim town manager following Joe Fitzpatrick’s retirement.

“Carlos has indicated a willingness to be the interim town manager and I think that will be a great choice for us,” said mayor Janet Farmer. “Thank you very much Carlos for taking this on. We’ve got a lot going on right now.”

“Thank you and I appreciate the support,” said Velado.

In an interview with the Crested Butte News, Fitzpatrick shared his intentions to work with Velado during his final weeks as town manager. “I’ll continue to help Carlos to help him learn and get a little more up to speed while they make plans and a decision for my replacement.”

The council also held an executive session later in the evening to discuss the process for finding a permanent replacement. According to Farmer, the council decided there is no big rush and intends to be thoughtful and careful in the selection process. A screening committee with town council representatives will be formed to go through the applications and make recommendations to the council for interviews.

Velado will step into the interim town manager role effective September 2, in correlation with Fitzpatrick’s retirement date.