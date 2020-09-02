CBMR begins plan for a winter ski season 

Want a quick run? Make a reservation that day

By Mark Reaman and Kendra Walker

There will be a ski season in Crested Butte this year—at least that’s the plan with Crested Butte Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts. The CBMR season will run from Wednesday, November 25 through Sunday, April 4, 2021. As you might expect given the COVID-19 situation, next season will be different and a work in progress as we get closer to November.

Vail Resorts sent a letter to potential guests and pass holders last week from CEO Rob Katz, outlining protocols being put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Basically, skiers and riders will need to make a reservation to access the mountain chairlifts; face coverings will be required; chairlift rides will include physical distancing requirements; and while the restaurants and ski school will be open, they will be open with restrictions.

“We are fortunate that our core experience of skiing and riding takes place outdoors, across huge mountains, offering fresh air and wide-open spaces for our guests. However, to help protect our guests, our employees and our communities amid this pandemic, some changes will be required this season,” wrote Katz.

The highlights of the protocol announcement include:

—Guests will be required to wear face coverings to get on the mountain and in all parts of resort operations, including in lift lines and riding in lifts and gondolas.

—To maintain physical distancing on chairlifts and gondolas, only related parties (guests skiing or riding together) will be seated, or: two singles on opposite sides of a four-person lift; two singles or two doubles on opposite sides of a six-person lift; or two singles on opposite sides of the larger gondola cabins.

—Ski and ride school will be offered and on-mountain dining will be open, but with changes to help keep guests safe.

Mountain access will be managed to ensure guests have the space they need. As such, the company announced a mountain access reservation system and limits on lift tickets to prioritize its pass holders.

What does it mean for you?

For Crested Butte, the Crested Butte News asked what the reservation system and maximum number of people allowed on the mountain on any given day meant.

CBMR senior communication specialist Will Shoemaker said details are still being worked out and a final plan is a work in progress. “There are a variety of factors we will use to determine capacity, which are still being worked on internally and in discussions with our local communities,” he said. “For the vast majority of days, we will be able to accommodate everyone who wants to visit—but this helps us ensure we can keep everyone safe no matter when they come.”

He did say the number of lifts and amount of terrain open on any given day will play a role. “There are a variety of factors we will use to determine capacity. Regardless of how many people are skiing and riding this season, we will follow our historical practice of opening as many lifts and as much terrain as soon as possible to allow for the mountain experience our guests have come to expect,” he said. “Also, while we have designed our winter operating plan to comply with and at times exceed all known applicable laws, our operations will remain subject to the local regulations.”



Pass holders can start making reservations online beginning November 6, 2020, for the Core Season (from December 8, 2020 to Easter, April 4, 2021).

Each pass holder can make seven reservations for any time in the upcoming season at that time. After that, Vail Resorts will release reservation inventory for the upcoming week based on conditions and terrain availability.

So you won’t be able to log on November 6 and make reservations for every day of the ski season and then pick and choose what works for you. Basically for the most part, you’ll be making reservations no sooner than a week in advance.

Those with an Epic Pass or an Epic Local Pass will be given the same priority and the holder is bound under the restrictions associated with that particular pass.

Additional direction will be provided by early November, said Shoemaker.



“Pass holders can make as many ‘Week-Of Reservations’ during the Core Season as their pass type and availability allow. At the same time, pass holders will be able to plan ahead for a big trip or a long weekend by reserving up to seven Priority Reservation Days for the core season (December 8 to closing day) before lift tickets go on sale on December 8,” Shoemaker explained.

Powder Day power

But what about a powder day? Shoemaker confirmed that based on availability and pass access, same-day reservations will be available online. For those looking to ski or ride for just a couple of hours, a reservation is still required. “However, based on availability and specific pass access, same-day reservations will be available online,” he said

Additionally, Shoemaker said inventory for specific dates will be shown as either available or unavailable online. “Pass holders may reserve the same days for everyone listed in Family/Household within ‘My Account’ on epicpass.com, as long as there are reservations available for all family members and availability on a given day.”

Shoemaker said if someone no longer plans to use their reservation, they can cancel by 12 a.m. of their planned ski date. “The earlier they cancel their reservation, the more likely that a fellow skier or rider will be able to use their spot to enjoy the mountain,” he confirmed. He also said the plan was being set up to prioritize pass holders.

However, if a pass holder continually makes reservations and doesn’t use them, there may be some sort of consequence. “We’ll ask pass holders to cancel any days they don’t plan on using, and we’ll be monitoring for those we believe are abusing the system. We will share additional details around cancellation policies prior to the start of the season,” Shoemaker explained.

When asked about how lift lines will be managed, Shoemaker explained, “In addition to the use of markers to help space guests in lift lines, ski and snowboard equipment will help naturally distance guests while waiting to load the lifts. While our lift-loading protocols may initially create longer lines at key access points, we believe these protocols are key components to providing a safe experience for our guests, and we believe any initial lines will level out as guests spread out across the resort.”

Uphill skinning / events

As for uphill skiing on the mountain, Shoemaker said, “Uphill access is expected to be similar as last season outside of operating hours, with uphill beginning after lifts close and no later in the morning than 8:30 [and skiers/riders beginning to return to the base no later than 8:45]. There is no uphill access or carrying skiing or riding equipment during operating hours. Snowshoeing or hiking on designated trails away from open skiing/riding terrain is being reviewed.”

Events on the mountain, and programs such as Cruisers, Mountain Sports and Ski for P.E. are still up in the air, but it’s likely that events and activities will be drastically reduced. From Shoemaker, “As the season approaches, each of our resorts will announce additional details on their programs and any changes that will be required.“

The company’s Labor Day pass purchase deadline has been extended to September 17, including the deadline to use pass holder credits from last season.



“There is no doubt this season will be different but we are committed to what matters most: working to protect our guests, employees and communities and doing everything we can to provide great skiing and riding all season long,” Vail’s Katz concluded.

CBMR’s summer operations, including running the Silver Queen Express Lift, will continue through September 7. Get that reservation-free brown powder while you can.