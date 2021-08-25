Applications being taken for Ruby affordable housing in CB

$500 month but no overnight guests

[ by Mark Reaman ]

Applications are being accepted for people interested in obtaining an affordable rental room in the former Ruby Bed and Breakfast in Crested Butte. The 3,300-square-foot building was purchased by the town of Crested Butte earlier this summer for $2.3 million with the intent of housing some of its seasonal workers. There are six bedrooms in the building and a total of nine available beds.

No rooms are yet leased as the application process is starting in earnest this week and the goal is to get workers in the rooms as quickly as possible. The town has contracted with the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) to vet the applications and manage the property. The organization is being paid $1,000/month. According to GVRHA executive director Jennifer Kermode, no town employees have submitted an application for a room.

“The space is set and rooms are ready for lease-up,” Kermode said. “The monthly rent will be $500/person/room and includes all utilities and TV. Each room has its own full bath.”

She said the building also has storage space, two living rooms, an outside deck and backyard. Located on Gothic Avenue, it is close to downtown and the Mountain Express bus stop. There is also a washer-dryer facility and large shared kitchen.

“It is a neat, clean, fun, affordable place to call home,” Kermode promised.

Kermode said the configuration is that the Ruby has five one-bed rooms where the GVHRA will allow single person occupancy or two co-habitating persons per room, and one suite style room with four beds with a king bed and three twins in a loft.

Tenants must be employed in Gunnison County. The minimum lease term is three months but could go longer. Pets are not allowed. All utilities including basic Internet are included in a resident’s rent.

According to the Ruby information document, “applicants who do not work for the Town of Crested Butte must provide an application and proof of local employment at a brick-and-mortar business at the north end of the Gunnison Valley. An applicant must show that they are scheduled, or plan to be scheduled an average of 32 hours a week on an annual basis. Residents’ anticipated annual income must also be below 100 percent of Gunnison County Area Median Income (AMI) as listed at GVHRA.org/documents. Since communal living is very close quarters, guests will not be allowed. If any resident has an overnight guest, they will be fined $500 per incident and will receive a three-day notice to vacate after the second incident.”

If interested in submitting an application, email Chris Peterson at cpeterson@gvrha.org.