Emma Coburn struggles at Tokyo Olympics on August 4

Falls short of capturing another medal

[ by Than Acuff ]

Emma Coburn battled through the field during the first several laps of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympics to climb into fifth place with the leaders but the lead pack eventually pulled away. A subsequent fall on one of the barriers by Coburn on the final lap dropped her to a 14th place finish with a time of 9:41.50. She was later disqualified for stepping on or inside the rail lining of the track.

The result left her short of her goal to add another medal to her collection including an Olympic Bronze medal from the games in Rio, a Gold medal from the 2017 World Championships in London and a Silver medal from the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.