Time to think ski season

CBMR is approaching the deadline to purchase an Epic Pass at the lowest price this season! After a major price reduction of 20 percent, Labor Day is the last day to lock in the lowest price of the year. The price of a pass will go up that first week of September. As an example, the cost of an Epic Local pass is $583 vs. $729 last season. So if you plan to hit the slopes, think about an early purchase…

Bid on a Peachtree chair

Speaking of ski season…You can grab a piece of CBMR ski area history this weekend. An online public auction of the 33 chairs from the former Peachtree Lift opens at noon on Friday, August 6 and will continue through noon on Saturday, August 7. Members of the public can register for CBMR’s online chair auction and place bids at https://givergy.us/CrestedButteChairAuction. Pre-registration is recommended and FAQs also are available at this website. Chair pick-up must occur in-person on either August 13 or August 14 from 7 to 9 a.m. at CBMR. Specific location and instructions will be provided after you have secured your winning bid and payment has been fulfilled. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Valley Housing Fund.

GAC’s Family Throw Down

Come by the GAC clay studio on our first Friday, August 6 from 3-6 p.m. and join us for family-oriented open studio sessions. With the help of our instructor, you will learn the basics of hand-building and/or wheel throwing. No experience necessary, all supplies included. Instructor: Kit Wijkowski. $30/student, $25.50/members.

Food Pantry ready to honor volunteers

Have you volunteered for the Gunnison Country Food Pantry this past year? If so, the pantry would like to show its appreciation and have you be a guest at the Volunteer Appreciation Celebration. It will be held on Thursday, August 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion at Legion Park in Gunnison. A BBQ supper and recognitions will be provided.

Gunnison County Democrats’ invitation to the community

The Gunnison County Democratic Party (GCDP) will hold its Central Committee meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11.The special guest in August will be CD3 Democratic Primary Candidate, Debby Burnett. Other CD3 primary candidates will join for future meetings. Learn more about the GCDP at www.gunnisondemocrats.org. Email gunnisondemocrats@gmail.com for the link to the Zoom.

Honor Nancy Tredway Friday

Everyone is welcome to honor long-time beloved Gunnison music teacher, director and gallery owner Nancy Tredway during August’s First Friday Art Walk & Music. The Gunnison Arts Center (GAC) will dedicate the “Nancy Tredway Gallery and Music Classroom” at 7 p.m. Friday, August 6. Enjoy the gallery openings and courtyard music at the GAC beginning at 5 p.m., then come upstairs for the dedication at 7 p.m.

