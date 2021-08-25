Shooting threat closes highway near Almont

Man arrested early Thursday and in custody

by Mark Reaman

Highway 135 was closed for about eight hours late Wednesday into early Thursday morning as law enforcement personnel dealt with a potential threating situation just north of Almont. The highway was opened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and according to Gunnison County sheriff John Gallowich there is no current threat. There were no shots fired in the incident and no hostage was taken.

The sheriff’s department received a call about 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon from someone saying that a person living just north of Almont was threatening to shoot passing motorists. A deputy responded to check out the report and observed a male party with a gun in a house near the highway. Gallowich said that gave credibility to the report and so more deputies and law enforcement from both ends of the valley were called to the scene to secure the area.

Officers from Crested Butte, Mt. Crested Butte, the Colorado State Patrol and the Gunnison K-9 unit responded to the scene. “We take this seriously given how fluid these situations can be,” said Gallowich.

“After very lengthy negotiations the party surrendered about midnight,” Gallowich said. “Highway 135 had been shut down during the incident for safety reasons. It opened up about 12:30.”

Gallowich said the person, whose name is not yet being released, was arrested and is in custody. “There is no longer any threat,” he said.

We will have more information as it becomes available.