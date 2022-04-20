CBMR summer tourism operations kick off June 11

Bike haul, scenic lift rides, trampoline, events and more

[ By Kendra Walker ]

Crested Butte Mountain Resort will kick off the summer season and on-mountain operations on June 11 and run through September 4.

“There may still be snow on the ground, but at Crested Butte Mountain Resort we are already thinking about summer!” said CBMR communications manager Julie Block. “We will open on Saturday, June 11, offering our typical scenic chairlift rides, access to our legendary bike park, and a variety of fun summer activities and events.”

The bike park and bike haul on the Red Lady Express Lift will be open, along with scenic rides on the Silver Queen Lift, hiking, bungee trampolines and climbing wall. Butte 66 and the Umbrella Bar at Ten Peaks will both be open for food service as well.

Local events returning this summer include the Pinnacle Mountain Bike Race Series, Fourth of July celebration with a laser show instead of fireworks, the Chamber’s Chili & Beer Festival on September 10 and the ‘Live! At Mt. Crested Butte’ summer concert series on Wednesday evenings at the Red Lady Stage.

Block also noted that more activities and programs will likely be added in the coming weeks as we get closer to the summer season.