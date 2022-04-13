Four people running for CBFPD seats

May 3 is election day

[ By Mark Reaman ]

Two of the five board members of the Crested Butte Fire Protection District are up for election this spring. Both incumbents have thrown their hat in the ring along with two challengers.

The incumbents are Chris McCann from Crested Butte South and Ken Lodovico from Mt. Crested Butte. The challengers are Erin Croke and Sean Riley. Lodovico has been on the board since 2014 while McCann has been in his seat since 2017.

District CEO Sean Caffrey said the two people elected will be given a three-year term. “The terms would normally be four years, however there was a recent change in the Special District law moving the elections from even numbered years to odd numbered years to not conflict with primary elections,” he explained. “As such, everyone elected this year and next will receive three-year terms.”

Election day will be Tuesday, May 3 and ballots can be cast at the Queen of All Saints Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested via the district’s website at www.cbfpd.org.

Registered voters who are residents within the Fire District boundaries and individuals registered to vote anywhere in Colorado who own property within the fire district are eligible to vote.

The seats are all considered at-large and not based on residency so the two people with the most votes will win the seats.