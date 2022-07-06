Camping party accident results in serious injury to local woman

Driving around the campfire…

[ By Mark Reaman ]

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating an incident which resulted in several injuries that occurred late Monday night, July 4 at a popular camping spot near Farris Creek off of Brush Creek Road used regularly by local young adults. A car accident ended up hospitalizing a Crested Butte woman who was ultimately transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs. Three other local young adults sustained injuries in the incident as well. An 18-year-old Texas man was taken into custody and has been charged with two violations.

According to CSP trooper Josh Lewis, William Runyon of Dallas, Texas was at a camping party driving a 2009 Toyota SUV in circles around a campfire. He then struck 18-year-old Lillian Brodie of Crested Butte seriously injuring her. Three other local kids were also hit by the car: an 18-year-old Crested Butte male who was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with moderate injuries; a 16-year-old Gunnison male who sustained minor injuries but did not go to the hospital; and another 18-year-old Crested Butte female who sustained moderate injuries and was also not transported to the hospital.

The Colorado State Patrol was notified of the accident about 10:56 p.m. and CSP along with law enforcement officers from Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte responded to the scene.

Lewis indicated Runyon left the scene and Brodie was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital where she was admitted with significant injuries and later transferred to Colorado Springs.

Local law enforcement personnel were on hand to help investigate the situation. Lewis said that Runyon was eventually taken into custody later that night. Lewis said that according to the CSP report, there is suspicion that Runyon was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs but officers are waiting on the toxicology report.

According to the Gunnison Combined Courts, Runyon was charged with vehicular assault-reckless, and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19 at 10 a.m. in. Gunnison County Court.

Lewis emphasized that the incident is still under investigation.