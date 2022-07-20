Gunnison woman killed in single vehicle rollover

Early morning accident on Highway 50

[ By Mark Reaman ]

A 20-year-old Gunnison woman was killed in a single car accident over the weekend. Christina Karr was driving eastbound on Highway 50 near mile marker 161 just before 1 a.m. Sunday when the 2006 Chevy SUV she was driving went off the road ejecting her.

According to Colorado State Patrol trooper Josh Lewis, Karr drifted off the right side of the highway about 12:57 a.m. Sunday morning before overcorrecting. She then came back on the road but went off the left side of the highway. The SUV then rolled and Karr was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt. She was declared deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and Lewis said there was no indication that an animal was involved. He did say the investigation is looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.