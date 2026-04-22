Mt. CB council considering state-mandated wildfire resiliency code

Prioritizing wildfire education ahead of summer

By Kendra Walker

The Mt. Crested Butte town council took the first step during its April 7 meeting toward adopting the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code, which requires all state governing bodies in the wildland-urban interface to adopt to improve public safety and reduce wildfire risk to people and property. While expressing concern over the potential increase in costs to homeowners, the council approved the first reading and set a public hearing for May 7. At that time, town staff will also present potential sections of the code that Mt. Crested Butte could exclude. Council members also stressed the need to prioritize wildfire education this year given the historically warm and low snow winter.

All areas within the town of Mt. CB are designated as either moderate fire intensity or high fire intensity. The Wildfire Resiliency Code establishes statewide standards based on best practices for hardening structures against wildfire exposure and reducing wildfire hazards within the defensible space surrounding structures. The code applies to new construction and re-siding or re-roofing projects impacting 25% or more of the structure.

Community development coordinator Todd Carroll explained the town can modify certain sections that don’t apply locally, such as historic structure requirements (Mt. CB does not have a historic district), or where the town already has an existing code that meets or exceeds the standards.

Council member Valeda Scriber asked if there was a way to apply these wildfire-resistant standards to existing homes, expressing concern over this year’s drought and that many current homes remain highly susceptible to damage. However, town attorney Gerald Dahl advised against that measure.

“You have the power to do it, but it would be a pretty costly endeavor to lay on a lot of unsuspecting homeowners. “I’ve never been asked to fashion a building and construction ordinance that applies to current homes to make them conform to a current code,” he said. “The better expenditure in town’s money would be an education component.”

“It might be worthwhile to incentivize people to do it rather than try to require people,” added Carroll.

“I don’t feel the need to impart this on all homeowners, but I am 100% in favor of an educational program,” said Scribner. “I think what we’re probably going to be up against this summer, the sooner the better to educate our community.”

Council member Bruce Nation noted that simple measures, like maintaining a five-foot ignition-free space around a home and ensuring windows are closed during evacuations, can be highly effective. “Ninety percent of wildfires that catch on a house are spread by embers,” he said.

Council members Steve Morris and Roman Kolodziej voiced concern over the new code’s potential increased costs to property owners. Kolodziej noted the big difference between a home along Prospect up against forest versus a condo along the Gothic Road corridor. Morris requested a more detailed breakdown of potential local cost impacts.

The town has until July 1 to enact the code. Town staff noted that failing to adopt the mandate could have ramifications for state grant funding, as well as insurance consequences in the private market.

The council voted 5-1 (Kolodziej against) to approve the code on first reading, with a public hearing and second reading for potential approval scheduled for May 5. In the meantime, staff will prepare a buffet of options regarding which provisions the town could exclude locally while still meeting state requirements, as well as share estimated potential cost increases that could arise from the new code requirements.