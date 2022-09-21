Redden Workforce Housing on track for November occupancy

Applications being taken until September 27

[ By Mark Reaman ]

Three new workforce housing units will be open in Crested Butte before the ski season starts and rental applications are currently being accepted for the Paul Redden Workforce Rental Project through September 27.

Located in Crested Butte’s mobile home district in the northwest part of town, there will be three brand new manufactured homes going in by the middle of October courtesy of the Valley Housing Fund (VHF). Site work is taking place now and after the October delivery, interior finishes and related work will take place. The goal is to have people living in them by November 15.

There will be two 3-bedroom/2-bath homes and one 2-bedroom/2-bath home. All will include a 100 square foot storage shed and two private off-street parking spots. They will be outfitted with new electric appliances including a washer/dryer. Pets are permitted with an additional deposit. The landscaping will be completed next spring.

“The goal is to provide housing for workers in the north end of the valley that is available to everyone from line cooks to teachers to administrators,” explained Valley Housing Fund executive director Lauren Koelliker. “VHF will own the homes and is finalizing the deed restrictions to require that renters earn at least 80% of their income in Gunnison County and work an average of 32 hours/week, and own no other homes. We are not implementing additional income restrictions on these units since workers with incomes across the board are all struggling to secure housing. The deed restrictions will be permanently tied to the homes whether they are rented or sold in the future.”

The rents will be set at $1,900/month for the 2-bed/2-bath unit and $2,400/month for the two 3-bed/2-bath homes. The units will be managed by the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority which will also run the selection process. Applications are due by September 27 with a lottery to be held at noon on October 4 at the Crested Butte Town Hall. Applications are available through the GVRHA at gvrha.org or by calling their office at 641-7900.

Koelliker said the VHF has raised more than $200,000 from full and part-time residents to help with the project. “We are continuing significant fundraising efforts to support both the Valley Housing Fund and the Paul Redden Workforce Housing project,” she said. Those interested in supporting VHF can visit the website at vhfund.org/donate.

The Redden project will cost a total of $1.35 million including the original cost of the land at about $500,000.