Mt. CB council appoints Velado as town manager

New year, new manager

[ By Kendra Walker ]

On Tuesday, January 3 the Mt. Crested Butte town council appointed community development director and assistant town manager Carlos Velado as the new town manager.

Last month, former town manager Greg Sund handed in his resignation effective December 31. Velado filled the role of acting town manager until the council held an executive session on Tuesday regarding hiring a town manager and then officially appointed him.

Velado has worked for the town since October 2005. In addition to community development director and assistant town manager, Velado has served as interim town manager multiple times over the last several years.

“Carlos’ institutional knowledge of our town and the valley made him a great candidate for the top spot,” mayor Nicholas Kempin shared with the News. “The council is excited to promote from within and work with Carlos as our town manager.”

Velado could not be reached for comment prior to publication.

With Velado leaving his community development director position, and deputy community development director Hillary Seminick taking a job with the county, the council on Tuesday also directed town staff to hire a planning service firm on an interim basis until the Community Development Department is adequately staffed.