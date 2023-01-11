RTA bus passenger numbers exploding

Board seeks analysis of emissions impact

[ By Mark Reaman ]

The number of people using the bus to travel between the two ends of the valley is setting new records. Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) executive director Scott Truex told the board at the January 6 meeting that ridership was up 40% in November over the previous year and last month’s numbers were “way, way, way up with more than 38,000 passengers recorded in December which is by far the biggest month ever.” Truex said the biggest day in RTA’s history was New Year’s Eve when more than 1,900 people rode an RTA bus. “We are moving a lot of folks,” he said.

Nine of the last 10 months have been records, Truex said. The RTA has strongly rebounded from the COVID pandemic period when people avoided the buses. He credited Alpine Express with keeping the buses rolling despite some mechanical and personnel setbacks at times. He said thanks to some changes in tire quality, automatic chains on the buses and a new ability to put more weight directly on the drive tires, the recent storms have not prevented the RTA buses from being able to get to the Mt. Crested Butte stop in Mountaineer Square like in some previous years. “That is keeping us from putting that burden on the Mountain Express which is a good thing,” he said.

Truex said that looking at the busyness and the current schedule, there seems a bit of a lag during the busiest 5 o’clock time of the day when many workers switch shifts, and he said next year they may try to add an additional bus in that time period.

RTA board member Boe Freeburn said he has been riding the bus a lot this ski season and complimented the smoothness of the operation. He did say there were some trash issues that could be more readily addressed at some of the stops in Gunnison.

Emissions conversation

Truex said that when the Mountain Express brings in an electric bus for a demonstration in February, the RTA will be able to use it for a lap between Gunnison and Mt. Crested Butte to get a feel for the alternative. He said the quick demonstration would be done by a driver associated with the electric bus company, but it will be a chance to get a feel for the electric bus on the longer route.

RTA board member Anna Fenerty asked Truex if he could include some monthly information with the board packets about the emissions being produced by the RTA buses.

Truex said the RTA uses recaptured CNG fuel, “which is by far the cleanest and best fuel we can use.”

“Absolutely. I just think it would be an interesting addition in our statistics,” said Fenerty.

RTA board member Jason MacMillan suggested that the statistics perhaps be drilled down to figure out emissions per passenger and extrapolate how much saved emissions that translates to if all those people were driving the valley in single use vehicle trips.

“What are the savings being offered by the RTA?” suggested RTA board member Liz Smith. “It is a good awareness point that could be helpful.”

“It is something we should be aware of and get the word out,” agreed RTA board member (for the last time) Roland Mason. “It is a good thing to share the positive things the RTA is doing.”

“Knowing those numbers may encourage more people to take the bus,” added MacMillan. “It is something the RTA can be proud of.”

Alternative use of funds?

Fenerty asked what other uses the RTA funding could be used for since a memo by Truex indicated the RTA money can be used for the “financing, construction, operation or maintenance of regional transportation systems.” He was responding to a request to possibly pay for a pocket park near a bus stop in Gunnison. Truex said there was broad opportunity to spend money for transportation type projects, but a park was not one of them. He said for example he has investigated the opportunity to help subsidize e-bikes for locals through grants. Mason said some of the money might be able to be used to help fund infrastructure like a Crested Butte to Crested Butte South trail “that would be pretty expensive to build.”

Better alerts in the works

Truex said the RTA and Alpine Express are working to improve the messaging associated with the alert system app being used when there are delays and issues with RTA buses. “The app is not always as intuitive as I’d like, but it is an international app and we can’t change the technology,” he said. “We can change the messaging, and we will. We are working on better internal communication to be as clear as possible with our ridership.”

Storage facility progress

The new bus storage facility being constructed in the Whetstone Industrial Park south of Crested Butte is coming along. Truex said it is anticipated that they could start using the facility in the late spring.