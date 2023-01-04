The T-Bars are spinning at CBMR

On Thursday, January 5, the North Face and High Lift T-Bars opened for the season, servicing Crested Butte’s extreme terrain. This means all 15 of CBMR’s chairlifts are open, with 1,163 acres of skiing and riding available. New trails opened include Schofield Road, Avery, Belleview, Rachels, The North Face, The Glades, Pinball, Power Rock Glades, Elfin’s Way and Headwall.

“We are thrilled to open our extreme terrain off of the North Face and High Lift T-Bars!“ said Tara Schoedinger, CBMR vice president and general manager. “The more than three feet of snow from this last storm system gave us a solid snowpack in the extremes, and our Patrol team has been working hard to survey and clear those areas so that we can open it to our guests. I’m so proud of the incredible work of this team and can’t wait for our expert skiers and riders to enjoy some fresh T-Bar turns!”