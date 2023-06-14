Mt. Crested Butte rolls out e-bike rebate program

$500 per bike to promote environmentally friendly transportation

By Kendra Walker

In an effort to incentivize residents toward reducing carbon emissions, traffic congestion and promoting a more sustainable community, the Mt. Crested Butte town council approved an e-bike rebate program for town residents and town staff on June 6 during their regular meeting.

Mt. Crested Butte residents are now eligible for a $500 rebate per e-bike per person. If the e-bike is purchased from a Gunnison County retailer, an applicant will earn an additional $50 rebate for a total of $550. If the e-bike is purchased from a Mt. Crested Butte retailer, an applicant will earn another $50 rebate for a total of $600.

The council agreed that qualifying e-bikes include new Class 1, 2 or 3 e-bikes. The bike must have been purchased following the June 6 rebate resolution date and the rebate request must be made within 90 days of the date of purchase. Residents must provide their driver’s license with a Mt. Crested Butte address, voter registration, current lease or proof they own real residential property in Mt. Crested Butte. The town council also agreed to let town staff members who are not Mt. Crested Butte residents qualify for the rebate program.

The council agreed to a budget of $50,000 to fund the program, which comes out to approximately 83 to 100 rebates, depending on where people purchase their e-bikes. According to marketing communications officer Marisa Maudsley, three people have applied to date, “but we are expecting more to come in the upcoming weeks!”

The council and town staff plan to review the program in a year to evaluate its effectiveness, budget and implementation moving forward.

The Mt. CB rebate program aligns with the Gunnison Valley’s and the state of Colorado’s goals toward clean transportation. Gunnison County Electric Association (GCEA) also offers an e-bike rebate program to members, which can be combined with the Mt. CB program. GCEA provides a total rebate of 25% of the cost of a new e-bike, or up to $150.

Within days after the Mt. CB program launched, the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) announced a statewide e-bike rebate program aimed at low- and moderate-income Coloradans starting in August.

However, according to a CEO press release, recipients of those rebates may not combine the state rebate with other local incentives.

For more information and to apply for a Mt. Crested Butte e-bike rebate, visit mtcb.colorado.gov/projects-initiatives/e-bike-rebate-program.