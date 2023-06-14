Still no opening date for Kebler Pass Road

Getting a better handle on repairs

By Katherine Nettles

Although Kebler Pass Road remains closed over to the North Fork Valley, and Gunnison County Public Works has no estimated opening date yet, progress is taking place where major road damage occurred this winter and spring with the heavy snow and washout to the roadway. The U.S. Forest Service and county public works are working together to manage the problem and expenses to reopen the scenic access road from Crested Butte to its neighbors to the west, since the road goes through the Gunnison National Forest.

According to public works director Martin Schmidt, that collaboration will pay off, quite literally, for Gunnison County’s tight road and bridge budget.

“Because of the cooperation with the Forest Service and being able to get rock and fill close to the failure at Kebler we are going to be able to save a decent amount of money on the repair,” explained Schmidt in an e-mail to the Crested Butte News this week. “Between materials, equipment and staff time we are estimating that the repair will come in just under $10,000.”

While the road is closed, access to Lost Lake and Horse Ranch Park is still open from the Highway 133 side at this time, but there is still no through traffic for vehicles in either direction.

Schmidt said, “We are making good progress each day and will open the road as soon as it is safe for the public to travel on.” But as of Tuesday, June 13, he said, “I still don’t have an estimated opening date.”