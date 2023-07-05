County lands on a Whetstone developer

Texas-based Servitas Management Group

By Katherine Nettles

Gunnison County is finalizing an agreement with a developer for its major workforce housing development project in the North Valley. On Wednesday, July 5 county officials confirmed they had selected Servitas Management Group, LLC, a workforce and university student housing development group based in Texas, for the job.

The Whetstone housing project would add approximately 230 units of varying types to a 13-acre parcel along Highway 135 across from Brush Creek Road. Gunnison County commissioners approved of the sketch plan in February 2023, and the county’s project team has been in negotiations with Servitas for the past few weeks after hosting an open house with its group of five final candidates in early May.

Servitas has completed housing projects in Telluride, Pagosa Springs, Summit County and Park City, Utah in a range of different styles according to the communities’ respective goals and preferences.

Once a contract is finalized the county project team will work with the developer toward a preliminary plan for the project, which is the next planning stage in the county’s major land use change process, estimated to come later this year.