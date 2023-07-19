Teacher salaries compare well against other CO districts

“Relative to our peers, we’re doing great”

By Kendra Walker

At their June 26 meeting, the Gunnison Watershed School District (GWSD) board reviewed data comparing teacher salaries and cost of living against other Colorado school districts. With the district feeling the same hiring pinch that many businesses in the Gunnison Valley have experienced over the past few years, the school board was interested to see how it fares regarding staff recruitment and retention compared to similar districts.

Board treasurer Dave Taylor shared data from Douglas Bissonette, the superintendent of Elizabeth School District, who tracks teacher pay and cost of living across the state. The data compares 178 Colorado school districts, and Taylor noted that the most recent data is for 2021/2022. He also said this is the data the district uses during salary negotiations with the Gunnison County Education Association.

For average teacher salary, GWSD ranks 44th at $52,853. For starting salary, GWSD ranks 51st at $39,265. These rankings do not capture the 9% raise teachers received last year or this upcoming school year’s 9-15% raise to base salaries. “I feel really good that we’re going to move up this chain,” said Taylor, based on the recent salary raises.

For cost of living, GWSD ranks 29th against the other 178 districts.

“That is interesting that we fell,” said superintendent Dr. Leslie Nichols. “For a while we were in the top 10 (most expensive).”

“A lot of Front Range districts moved up,” Taylor explained. “Other places got more expensive.”

When comparing cost of living versus average teacher salary, GWSD ranks 60th. In other words, “our average salary is $7,226 below our cost of living,” said Taylor. “There are only 18 school districts in Colorado that pay a wage above what the cost of living is.”

He noted how even some districts with a higher average salary than Gunnison Watershed are less affordable. “Aspen is less affordable to live and work in than Gunnison, even with the average salary of $65,000 versus our $52,000.”

Taylor highlighted that the district fares well for teacher turnover, ranking 135th with a 14% turnover. “That is a good thing!” he said.

Taylor pointed out that peer districts have a higher turnover, including Telluride (23%), Roaring Fork (19%), Aspen (17%) and Eagle (16%).

“Relative to our peers, we’re doing great. Our increased cost of living doesn’t really manifest itself into a high turnover rate in Gunnison schools.”

The board is also working with housing specialist Willa Williford on a community housing plan to determine potential ways the school district can help with producing more housing for staff recruitment and retention. Many of GWSD’s peer districts have employee housing initiatives in place, including the Telluride, Aspen, Roaring Fork and Eagle school districts.

“Those districts that do have employee housing have higher turnover,” said Taylor. “They may need it more than we do.”

“This represents history, this low turnover,” said board president Tyler Martineau. With a large share of employees at or approaching retirement age, the district estimates 30-40 retirements in the next five years, which could result in the need to hire 70-80 new employees through 2028. “As many of our teachers are approaching retirement, the new people can’t afford to buy,” he said. “In five to 10 years down the road, suddenly it won’t be that small of a number if we don’t address the housing.”

“The need was there before anyone did anything about it. I’m sure the need is still greater than the inventory and that would affect the turnover rate as well,” said board member Anne Brookhart. “I’d be curious to see how’s it’s changed.”

“We’re solidly in the upper half of every single metric we look at,” Taylor summarized. “Yes, it is getting harder to recruit…but it’s harder to recruit in 118 districts than in Gunnison.”