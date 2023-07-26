Three bodies found near Ohio City are related

Two sisters and a minor from Colorado Springs

By Mark Reaman

The Gunnison County coroner has released more information about the three bodies found two weeks ago in a campground near Ohio City east of Gunnison. Coroner Michael Barnes released the names of the adult deceased this week as sisters Rebecca Vance, 42, and Christine Vance, 41. A 14-year-old male who was not named due to his status as a minor was among the dead. The coroner did note that the 14-year-old was Rebecca’s son. All three were from Colorado Springs.

A hiker first came upon one of the badly decomposed bodies on July 9 at a campsite near Gold Creek Campground, about 20 miles northeast of Gunnison. Gunnison County sheriff’s authorities located two additional bodies at the site the following day. The bodies were described as heavily decomposed, and the campsite where the three were found was described as set up for long-term living. Two bodies were found inside the tent while one was outside the tent.

According to Barnes, it appeared as if the three had started a stint of camping in July 2022, with their cause of death suspected to be malnutrition and exposure over the harsh winter months. The official causes of death have not been determined.

Next of kin have been notified, and Barnes said that upon release of Rebecca Vance’s name, the juvenile’s father and paternal grandmother were notified on Monday, July 24.

Gold Creek Campground, on Gunnison County Road 771, is located next to the southeastern boundary of the Fossil Ridge Wilderness Area near Fairview Peak and Fossil Ridge in Gunnison National Forest.