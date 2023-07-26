WHERE are they now? By Dawne Belloise

The Feral Kids at the End of the Road

Kyle Boyle

Kyle Boyle grew up in Crested Butte with his parents Rob and Karen, who had arrived in town in the ‘80s. Starting off at Stepping Stones Preschool, Kyle graduated CBCS in 2014 and went to the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs on a full-ride Kane Scholarship to study Business Management and Strategic Communications. He graduated in 2018 and was accepted into a fellowship program at El Pomar, a charitable foundation based in Colorado Springs whose primary purpose is giving grants to non-profits. After his two-year fellowship, in 2019 Kyle was offered a position to stay at El Pomar as an IT and media specialist, where he continues to work today. In that position, he helps support the team in graphic design, video work and external publications.

Kyle married Cheyenne Snook in a Colorado Springs courthouse wedding in 2021. “We’re just a couple of valley kids. We met in college,” he says. The two live in Colorado Springs. “Colorado Springs is a good size for me. I’m overwhelmed with larger cities, the traffic and people. I love playing disc golf still, a hobby I picked up in CB. I absolutely love D&D, it’s super nerdy,” he grins, and adds that he plays Dungeon and Dragons online with another CB local, John Sibley.

Growing up, Kyle did his fair share of skiing but not as much as most CB kids. “As a kid I did a little bit of the Nordic program but I wasn’t particularly good. All my elementary days, I grew up right across the street from Town Park so any moment I wasn’t in school I was running across the street barefoot playing in the park, cruising with friends on our townies, trespassing on McCormick Ranch and playing in the creek.” He also ran cross country and track in middle and high school, which he shares were, “Incredibly formative experiences for me. It taught me a couple things: resiliency, because it’ll kick your butt.” He also learned teamwork. “It’s a group of your peers helping, pushing, watching out for each other, but also independence because at the end of the day, it’s your own two legs carrying you up there.” All through high school Kyle was a DJ at KBUT, spinning classic rock on his show “From the Wrong Decade.”

Kyle’s main goal is to be happy. “I think it’s part of what I learned in CB. My parents still work blue collar jobs and made a lot of sacrifices so I could have the privilege to grow up there. They could have so easily lived somewhere else and made so much more money, had a bigger house, but they chose the opportunity for me to have the most unique and awesome childhood that any kid could ask for.”

Although Kyle misses CB, he explains why he has no interest in moving back. “It’s the CB of my childhood that I miss and that doesn’t exist. But while CB has changed a lot, I think it’s still a nurturing community.” It’s the power of relationships and caring about people that Kyle takes with him from CB. “People will come and go, restaurants change, but my school and teachers were the most badass, and next to my parents, they had the most impact on me being the human being I am today.”