Briefs RTA by Mark Reaman

Order up…airport food service a challenge

Gunnison-Crested Butte airport manager Rick Lamport said the new terminal is looking “really nice” with the recent installation of John Fellows’s artwork. He said he was working diligently on a lead to get a restaurant operation going this winter. Tourism and Prosperity Partnership executive director John Norton said that would be a major breakthrough for the airport. “Hats off to Rick if he can get an airport restaurant operator there given the seasonality. If he can do that, Rick is a real magician,” he said.

Eye on the airport

Norton said July airline seats are booking up, but TAPP is keeping an eye on August to see if it needs a marketing boost to help incoming seats. He also said TAPP is working with Lamport to get a rotating airport display that showcases local entrepreneurs.

Bus news

RTA executive director Scott Truex said bus ridership continues to climb. April ridership was up 40%, May up 33% and June is expected to be up between 25-30%. Truex said two new buses have arrived, and with hefty government grants, the cost to the local RTA was only $41,000 each for the $771,000 buses. The new bus storage facility in the Whetstone Industrial Park near Crested Butte is expected to be ready by the end of summer.

Another try at Gunnison transit center?

Truex said he was planning to meet with the new Gunnison City Council after the November election to see if there is an appropriate spot to locate a transit center in the city. He anticipates a January meeting to get the process started.