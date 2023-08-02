County to continue Lowline Fire emergency status

Ensuring resources and aid

By Katherine Nettles

Gunnison County commissioners on Tuesday approved of continuing the emergency declaration for the Lowline Fire southwest of Crested Butte. The initial declaration was made on Thursday, July 27, the day after the fire was discovered, and the declaration was to be in place for a period of no more than seven days. The fire has grown to over five times its original size since the initial declaration, and as multiple structures are threatened and evacuations continue to be in effect, commissioners agreed to continue the local disaster emergency declaration in an open-ended manner.

According to the resolution, the declaration shall continue “until amended, extended or rescinded… as necessary for the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the County of Gunnison.” County commissioners Liz Smith and Laura Puckett Daniels approved; commissioner chair Jonathan Houck was not present at the meeting.

“It’s important to make this declaration so that we can continue to pursue whatever forms of aid and resources we need in the short term and long term as we address the fire as it is burning but also in the aftermath,” commented Puckett Daniels.