Briefs: Gunnison County by Katherine Nettles

Sawtooth housing project almost finished

Gunnison County manager Matthew Birnie reported that the county’s Sawtooth workforce housing project in Gunnison is almost finished, despite some surprising exterior paint colors that came out differently than expected. The county broke ground on the site in April, which now holds 18 modular housing units.

The move-in date is likely to be in October. “It will be fully rented,” said Birnie. “We have waiting lists.”

County commissioner districts will

remain the same

Commissioners passed a resolution accepting the staff recommendations to maintain the same county commissioner district boundaries previously established. The proportionate population of each district had not changed significantly since the last assessment in 2013, but the county will make the same assessment again in another 10 years per state statute. The district does not affect voters, but instead restricts where a commissioner must reside to run for office.

Marble preserving its historic jailhouse

Commissioners agreed to contribute $5,000 from county discretionary funds to support the Town of Marble’s initial phase of historic preservation for its jailhouse, built in 1901 and inducted into the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016. Commissioners also encouraged the Town of Marble trustees to leverage the various funding contributions they have gathered thus far, totaling $23,000 out of an estimated project cost of $36,000 to lift up the building and put in a new foundation, and communicate the details of future phases. Other contributors include GOCO, the Aspen Valley Land Trust and the Town of Marble itself. Marble’s mayor pro-tem Emma Bielski has also set up a Go Fund Me campaign at https://gf.me/v/c/6tl9/historic-marble-jailhouse-preservation-project, which has raised almost $800.