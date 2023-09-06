Fuel oil leak from tank in Pitkin

Quartz Creek impacted

By Mark Reaman

A fuel oil leak from a private residence in Pitkin that spilled between 20 and 100 gallons of oil may have contaminated Quartz Creek. Officials from Gunnison County and the Gunnison and Pitkin Fire Departments all responded to a complaint by a neighbor impacted by the spill, but it appears it falls under the jurisdiction of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Pitkin resident Alex Theaker discovered the leak coming from a neighbor’s tank on Thursday, August 31. He immediately called the CDPHE spill hotline, the EPA, and several county offices about the issue. Theaker saw that the leak was coming from the tank’s valve so he shut it off and put a bucket under the valve. That stopped the leak but he had no idea how long it been dripping oil.

According to Gunnison County emergency management director Scott Morrill, the report came in that a heating oil tank had leaked on one property, then apparently travelled by French drain to an adjacent property, where it appeared and entered Quartz Creek. “There was no evidence of surface contamination or dead vegetation between the oil tank and the adjacent property,” he said. He also was told by CDPHE they would take care of the matter immediately.

Morrill said local fire department officials provided absorbent booms and pads to use in the creek. Morrill said the EPA was contacted but they responded the leak was too small for them to come to the site.

“Given that the oil apparently went directly into the French drain, it is difficult to guess how much actually leaked, but Gunnison Fire estimates between 20 and 100 gallons,” Morrill stated on Tuesday.

The matter is not concluded as Morrill said, “Gunnison County does not have the subject matter experts or the capability to remediate this problem, and that is why we are relying on CDPHE. Communications with CDPHE has been difficult,” he admitted. “CDPHE did notify us Tuesday night that they intend to conduct a site visit Wednesday, inspecting both affected properties, and providing guidance on remediation activities.”